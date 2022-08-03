Read on thevillagerny.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar
A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Buffalo Kitchen Club
Coming soon to the corner of Elmwood and Bryant is The Buffalo Kitchen Club. Offering lunch options.
buffalorising.com
2022 Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival
As if Griffis Sculpture Park was not great enough, every year – the third Sunday in August – the grounds come alive with the fabulous sights and sounds of a summer festival. Set atop the hill at the Mill Valley section of the park, the Griffis Sculpture Park...
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY
Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Come for the Cinnamon Rolls & Stay for the Handcrafted Breakfast & Lunch Options at Kaylena Marie’s Bakery
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If your perfect weekend involves treating yourself to brunch at your favorite local cafe, then you’re going to want to keep reading. Introducing Kaylena Marie’s Artisan Bakery + Cafe:...
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
Sammy Hagar concert at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino postponed
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — On Thursday, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced that Saturday's Sammy Hagar has been postponed because of illness. “I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up today and realized that’s just not possible,” Hagar said. “My apologies to the Redheads for the inconvenience, I hope to make it up to you soon! Stay tuned.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
moderncampground.com
Hidden Valley Camping Area Joining Jellystone Park Franchise Network
Hidden Valley Camping Area in Jamestown, New York is joining the Jellystone Park Franchise Network as Chautauqua County Jellystone Park. The campground that has been a fixture in Chautauqua County camping for over half a century will become New York’s sixth Jellystone park, according to a press release. “Adding...
chautauquatoday.com
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today
A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Officials issue warning about spotted lanternflies: What you need to know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Larry Wozniak has been a volunteer in the Entomology department at the Buffalo Museum of Science for three years. "That’s my background. I studied a lot of it when I was in college and afterward. I’ve been collecting insects for a long long time and they’re just fascinating creatures," Wozniak said.
Comments / 0