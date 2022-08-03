York Revs and Lancaster Barnstormers put rivalry aside to show true spirit of game

Read on local21news.com
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of History
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Bethesda Mission to reveal new women's shelter, expand efforts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Bethesda Mission recently finished renovating its new women’s shelter on Forster Street. Those behind the effort say it’s a seven-year dream finally becoming reality because of donations. Women from the old shelter have already settled into the new location. With 18,400 square feet...
Hot and humid with a chance for thunderstorms throughout the day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will remain hot and humid today, and once again more hit and miss thunderstorms will be popping up. Expect afternoon highs near 90 with more scattered storms around tonight for the evening hours and an overnight low near 70. HOT WEEKEND:. More heat is on...
Dry heat leaves farmers little room to grow this summer
York County, PA — Dry heat this summer is leaving farmers with little room to grow. “It has been difficult,” Mad Radish Farm Manager Kelly Reider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “You run irrigation as best as you can on the farm.”. “And then praying...
Free Moose Tracks for the Salvation Army... count us in!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a hot and humid day perfect for a scoop of ice cream, especially when it’s free!. Moose Tracks is stopping by Harrisburg to hand out free scoops of their ice cream in Riverfront Park. For each scoop handed out they’ll be donating a dollar to the Salvation Army with a goal of handing out 10,000 scoops.
Unsolved in PA | The search for Ivan Darling's killer continues, decades later
Adams County, PA — Investigators from Gettysburg Police and the Adams County District Attorney's Office are taking a renewed look at the Unsolved in PA case of Ivan Darling. Darling was killed in his Gettysburg home in 1986. Police said Darling, who was 79 at the time, was stabbed....
Community coming together to support a grieving family who lost five to fatal accident
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Southern York Community is rallying behind a family grieving the loss of five family members after an accidental tractor farm crash last week near Otter Creek Campground. August 5, the community coming together at the New Bridgeville Fire Company in Red Lion to try...
Tree removal project in Harrisburg complete
Dauphin County, PA — The work to remove an 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg is done. Crews were seen hauling away the crane used to complete the job on Thursday afternoon. PPL Electric Utilities says its crews have gotten the tree down to a stump, which is as...
Heat remains, slight relief in sight for weekend
Dauphin County, PA — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. Any storm will be capable of extremely...
Hunger Free Campus Initiative unveiled to help college students access free, healthy food
Lancaster County, PA — Pennsylvania's First Lady, Frances Wolf and the Acting Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty joined students and faculty of Millersville University to announce the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative. The initiative will help students across PA Access free and healthy food on college campuses. "It helps to create...
School districts in Central Pennsylvania struggle to fill open positions
With the new school year set to start at school districts in Central Pennsylvania in just a few weeks, school districts are still working to fill numerous positions. "Right now, we are having the most challenging summer that I have ever experienced," said Mark Holman, the Director of Human Resources for Susquehanna Township School District.
Weather Watch Day | Dangerous heat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
One nonprofit helps women afford basic necessities you might not think of
HARRISBURG, Pa — The recent supply chain shortages have hit women where it hurts most—menstrual products—specifically tampons. Companies said its due to staffing shortages, transportation delays, and the rising cost of materials. Throw in loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic and you get even more...
Coroner called to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dispatch says, a two vehicle crash has been reported in the 5400 block of Strasburg Rd. in Sadsbury Twp. According to dispatch, the coroner has been called to the scene. Dispatch also says the road is currently closed. Stay with CBS 21 News on air...
What will it take to get workers back to the office?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employers are seeing a new generation of workers wanting more. “There’s been a shift in the last couple of years and people are realizing that they deserve more or deserve better,” Compt Senior PR Manager Lauren Schneider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, explaining the large amount of employees, like herself, choosing to work from home.
Accused Northumberland County "Pill Mill" doctor sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A Northumberland County doctor, who had offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the federal court for operating a massive "Pill Mill." The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 65-year-old Dr. Raymond...
Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese reaches settlement with clergy abuse survivors
Dauphin County, PA — The Roman Catholic Diocese announced on Thursday that it, along with related entities will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust and provide funding to the trust in an amount equal to $7.5 million to provide financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The Survivor Compensation...
Suspects sought following assault with knife in Lancaster
Lancaster County, PA — Police in Lancaster are looking for two people they say are wanted in connection with an aggravated assault involving a knife at a city pizza shop. Authorities say they were called to Dominion Pizza on the 300 block of Queen Street on July 13 around 11:00 PM for reports of a fight involving a person with a knife.
Two steal police cruiser, lead police on chase before being taken into custody
Middlesex Township, Pa. — UPDATE | Police are releasing more information about Thursday afternoon's manhunt in Cumberland County. Authorities say they initiated a traffic stop around 11:30 AM on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township. The driver identified himself as 30-year-old Hanif Malik Hall...
Man taken into custody after firing 'warning shots'
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Just before 1:00 a.m., on August 5, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for an alleged shooting that took place. Following an investigation, police discovered William Bonanno from Manheim watched as a...
