Shaun the Sheep will be the first 'astronaut' to fly on the Artemis I lunar mission

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
PHOTOS: NASA Reveals Jaw-Droppping Images of Cartwheel Galaxy Located 500 Million Light-Years From Earth
NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope has new images for us, and it has us doing cartwheels. Last month, the space organization blew us away when it revealed the telescope’s first set of images that featured out-of-this-world looks into distant galaxies, stunning star nurseries, dying stars, and once-hidden black holes. Now, the latest photo is no exception.
Counting down to the Artemis 1 launch, NASA’s biggest moon mission in decades
After facing cancellation, resumption, Congressional hearing drama, COVID-19, technical delays, and more technical delays, NASA’s decades-long push to return to the moon is finally about to get off the ground. If all goes well, the Artemis 1 flight is about a month away. It’s slated to launch in late...
A speedy asteroid suddenly appeared and flew past Earth in just 30 minutes
On July 25, 2019, astronomer Luisa Fernanda Zambrano-Marin and her team at the Aricebo Observatory in Puerto Rico spotted a fast-traveling asteroid headed toward Earth. Flying in from a blindspot, the asteroid gave the astronomers a window of barely 30 minutes to learn as much about it as they could, SciTech Daily reported. And then it was gone.
Huge Piece of Space Rocket Falls From Sky and Lands on Sheep Farm
The charred pieces of debris are believed to be from the SpaceX mission that launched in 2020.
The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth
On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
Two skyscraper-size asteroids are barreling toward Earth this weekend
Two skyscraper-size asteroids are zooming toward Earth this weekend, with one making its closest approach on Friday (July 29) and the second whizzing by on Saturday (July 30). The first asteroid, dubbed 2016 CZ31, will fly by around 7 p.m. ET (23:00 GMT) on Friday, whizzing at an estimated 34,560 mph (55,618 km/h, according to NASA (opens in new tab).
Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch
Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit
A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...
SpaceX space junk crash lands in Australian sheep farm
Three large chunks of space debris that crash-landed into Australian sheep farms have been confirmed as belonging to SpaceX, the Australian Space Agency announced today (Aug 3). The space junk, found embedded in farmlands in New South Wales' Snowy Mountains region on Saturday (July 30), came from a part of...
Skyscraper-sized asteroids will fly past the Earth today and tomorrow
According to NASA's Asteroid Watch, two massive asteroids the size of skyscrapers will zip past the Earth as you sit down and unwind this weekend. Composed of rock, dust, and metallic minerals, asteroids mostly occupy the region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, commonly known as the asteroid belt. However, some asteroids stray away from this orbit and are outside the orbit of Neptune, while some come closer to the Sun. At times, when traversing the orbit of the Earth, these asteroids come very close to the Earth and are classified as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs).
China launches mysterious reusable 'test spacecraft' to Earth orbit
For the second time in two years, China has launched a classified reusable vehicle — thought to be a robotic space plane — on a mystery mission to Earth orbit.
Europe's troubled Mars rover still vital in the search for life on the Red Planet
The aging vehicle can still have a big role in answering whether there has ever been life on Mars. The stars have not been aligned for Europe's first Martian rover ExoMars, but scientists still think the aging vehicle can play a big role in answering one of the biggest questions in Mars exploration: has there ever been life on the Red Planet?
A NASA astronaut in space just published a science paper on Mars rocks
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, who is currently in orbit, is lead author on a scientific paper. The topic is the Curiosity mission that reaches its 10th anniversary on Mars Aug. 5.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning image of Cartwheel Galaxy with rotating arms
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has snapped high-resolution images of a unique galaxy almost 500million lightyears away. The new flagship telescope has been fully calibrated for less than a month but already produces awe-inspiring images. The James Webb Space Telescope's recent snapshots are the clearest images of the distance Cartwheel...
Engadget
NASA develops ingenious solution to fix its troubled ‘Lucy’ asteroid explorer
Last year, NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft designed to explore the Trojan asteroids trapped near Jupiter's Lagrange points. However, a problem arose just 12 hours after launch — one of the large solar arrays designed to generate power from an increasingly distant Sun had failed to fully deploy and latch. Now, NASA has announced that a team was able to troubleshoot the problem sufficiently for the mission to continue — thanks to several clever tricks.
ComicBook
NASA Shares Stellar Picture of Mars as Agency Announces Plans to Bring Martian Dirt to Earth
NASA has dozens of missions correlating to Mars at any given time, the most recent being the Perseverance rover navigating the Martian planet's Jezero Crater in hopes of finding signs of ancient microbial life. This past week, the space agency announced its plans to retrieve the samples Perseverance is currently capturing and celebrated the news by sharing an epic photo of the fourth planet from the sun to its Instagram feed.
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December. If successful, it will join spacecraft from the U.S. and India already operating around the moon, and a Chinese rover exploring the moon’s far side. India, Russia and Japan have new moon missions launching later this year or next, as do a slew of private companies in the U.S. and elsewhere. And NASA is next up with the debut of its mega moon rocket in late August.
SpaceX will launch solar wind mission with space telescope in 2025
Two NASA missions will be launching on a single SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, using a 'carpool' arrangement to overcome supply chain issues affecting PUNCH.
Artemis 1: Where to Watch Rocket Launches on the Space Coast
It is such an exciting time in Central Florida! The Space Coast is booming with...
