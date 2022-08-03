After 15-year coaching career at Belt, Jeff Graham excited to coach at Montana Tech

The Montana Red Cross announced Monday an evacuation center opened in Helena due to a nearby grassfire burning east of the city. The center is located at 2210 Dodge Avenue at the First Assembly of God in Helena. The Elmo fire on the Flathead Agency has burned over 20,000 acres of land and forced evacuations for people living on the north and east sides of Highway 352.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO