After 15-year coaching career at Belt, Jeff Graham excited to coach at Montana Tech

Boulder Arrowhead 11-12 All-Stars enjoying successful summer
BILLINGS — It's been a very successful summer for the Boulder Arrowhead Little League All-Stars. In just the last few weeks, both the girls and boys 11-12 majors all-star teams have won state and advanced to regionals in California. For these young kids, it's a dream come true. “It...
Butte Miners power past Redmond in first-round win at regional tournament
BUTTE — The Butte Miners looked right at home during a first-round win at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah, on Friday. The Miners boasted two of their typical avalanche innings and hit two home runs in a 15-10 win over the Redmond SunWest A team from Redmond, Oregon.
Butte Miners finish storybook season as state champions--but best is yet to come for Mining City baseball
BUTTE, Mont. -- Sixty-nine years. That's how long it's been since a Legion Baseball team from Butte got to hold the trophy as state champions. "When we won state, that was a moment I'll never forget," said first baseman Aidan Lee. "It's something super crazy." "[Winning the state title] is...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
Matt Staff Fire continues to burn, sparks memories of past fires
Friday estimates show the Matt Staff Fire has burned around 1,500 acres, about 400 fewer than initial estimates on Thursday night.
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Matt Staff Fire
The Matt Staff Fire – the fast-moving wildfire that started outside East Helena Thursday – continued to burn in the Spokane Hills Friday.
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
Updated: Man who said he was 'the devil' gets 75 years for fatal stabbing in Butte
After calling it a “senseless crime and tragic waste of a mother’s life,” a judge sentenced a man to 75 years in the Montana State Prison on Thursday for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in June 2021. Prosecutors had recommended the sentence...
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
What to know for wildfire evacuations
The Montana Red Cross announced Monday an evacuation center opened in Helena due to a nearby grassfire burning east of the city. The center is located at 2210 Dodge Avenue at the First Assembly of God in Helena. The Elmo fire on the Flathead Agency has burned over 20,000 acres of land and forced evacuations for people living on the north and east sides of Highway 352.
