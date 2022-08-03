Read on pulse2.com
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
pulse2.com
Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash
Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Dow rallies 415 points as brighter economic data and corporate earnings soften recession worries
US stocks surged Wednesday as earnings reports and economic data were better than anticipated. Wall Street's indexes had lost ground in the past two sessions, coming off a strong July performance. The ISM services PMI outstripped expectations with a July reading of 56.7%. US stocks soared Wednesday in a rally...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Down 45%, Should Smart Investors Buy Airbnb Stock Now?
Airbnb stock seems cheap, and now looks like one of the best times to add it to your portfolio.
pulse2.com
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday
Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
pulse2.com
Spotify (SPOT) Stock: $140 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Spotify (SPOT) recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Spotify (SPOT) Recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Swinburne adjusted...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
pulse2.com
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $560 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. And Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wlodarczak adjusted...
pulse2.com
Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock: Why It Surged Over 30% Today
The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second quarter results. Yellow Corporation reported a Q2 EPS of...
pulse2.com
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
pulse2.com
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock: $42 Target From Citi
The shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) recently received a $42 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) recently received a $42 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Stephen Trent is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Trent adjusted the...
pulse2.com
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 16% Today
The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. MercadoLibre reported a Q2 EPS of $2.43, which was...
pulse2.com
Cloudflare (NET) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Cloudflare reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.01 higher...
pulse2.com
DoubleVerify (DV) Stock: Why It Increased 5.45%
The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. DoubleVerify had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.06, which was $0.04 lower than...
