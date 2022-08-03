ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

forthoodsentinel.com

What can a ‘SLO’ do for you?

The summer months in the Army are often some of the most fun and relaxing times for Soldiers and their families. Four-day holidays in June, coupled with the 4th of July kicking off the summer opportunity leave period brings with it relief from the intense training regimen many units have.
FORT HOOD, TX
killeenisd.org

Schools, Hood Units Plan Activities

As children return to school, Killeen ISD leaders are counting on lots of volunteers, including many soldiers connected to the Fort Hood Adopt-A-School Program. Killeen ISD Community Relations Director Angenet Wilkerson and School Liaison Officer Tina Smith met Friday with representatives from the district secondary schools and military partners to plan engagement activities. They will meet with elementary school leaders next week.
KILLEEN, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
fox44news.com

Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
B93

No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Texoma's Homepage

$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
News Channel 25

Local parents seek mental health resources for children

BRYAN, Texas — Through the pandemic, we’ve learned just how important mental health truly is for adults and our youth. Mental health always matters and with it still being summertime, we see what resources are available here in the Brazos Valley. “Kids…it’s really important too,” said “Kathryn “Nin”...
BRYAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX

