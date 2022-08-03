Read on thevillagerny.com
Sammy Hagar concert at Seneca Allegany Casino postponed
SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced Thursday that an outdoor concert featuring Sammy Hagar & The Circle scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to illness. “I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up [Thursday] and realized that’s just […]
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar
A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
Hundreds Flock To Chautauqua County For The Gerry Rodeo
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – People from near and far are flocking to rural Chautauqua County for the 77th year of a famous rodeo. The Gerry Rodeo, which attracts spectators from all over the country, and even outside the U.S., returned to the county this week. Contestants from...
Comedy Fest Delivers More Than Laughs, It Keeps Friends Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival does more than just make people laugh, it is also keeping friends together over the years. For one group of women, they look forward to the festival each year, not just for the comedic performances, but to catch up with one another.
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
Belfast, NY USA
May 19th was when I actually found and took the heart off the tree in front of the library where it was hanging. It has been sitting next to the computer in the Children’s Library, where I work, ever since, waiting patiently for me to return my attention to it and give it the notoriety it deserves. I picked it up any number of times, because it is a beautiful little heart that just makes MY heart feel good, but this weekend I decided it was time to bring it home and post it. Belfast is a very small town (our town motto is, “A Small Town with a Big Heart,” actually) and so I’m pretty sure I know where this heart came from, but it doesn’t matter. It will be my secret, and the makers. I’m just so happy that I am the one who got to take it home (the Library Director is actually the one who spotted it out the window and said “Is that a heart, hanging in the tree out there?”) We went out and checked, and it was, and we looked up this very cool project. The reason I’m glad I got to take it home is because it has inspired me to make some of my own with all the many left-over scraps of material I have, and hang them in different places to continue spreading the joy they bring. Things like this make my heart so happy!
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Reconstruction of former Potter’s Terrace Park Underway
Construction is underway at the former Potter’s Terrace Park on East Third Street in downtown Jamestown. Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Executive Director Frank Besse said Sivac Stone Masonry is working at moving stone and earth on the site, “We have some large, custom, steel-fabricated planters that are being moved and located. And the last couple of pieces are showing up this week to really kind of define the space. And we’re hopefully within three to four weeks left in construction and we’ll have a great public space back in downtown.”
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms
Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
New Threat to Beech Trees Found In 35 NYS Counties
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that Beech Leaf Disease (BLD), which affects all species of beech trees, has been identified in 35 counties in New York State to date. DEC began tracking BLD in 2018 after it was confirmed in Chautauqua County. Fourteen of...
Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood
Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood.
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today
A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Come for the Cinnamon Rolls & Stay for the Handcrafted Breakfast & Lunch Options at Kaylena Marie’s Bakery
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If your perfect weekend involves treating yourself to brunch at your favorite local cafe, then you’re going to want to keep reading. Introducing Kaylena Marie’s Artisan Bakery + Cafe:...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
