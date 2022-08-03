Read on www.keyc.com
North Mankato splash pad now open
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The splash pad in North Mankato is now open. The city invites the community to use the Splash Pad and share photos of their families enjoying the facility by using the hashtag #NorthKatoSplash. The Splash Pad is made possible by a generous donation from the...
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. “We farm. I have dirt under my fingernails. I drive a John Deere tractor,” Finstad said. “I wake up in the morning trying...
Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota State University, Mankato alumni and competitive BBQ Champion returns to Mankato for the city’s annual RibFest. Pat Nelson, owner of Big Boned BBQ, was on campus to talk BBQ,, provide limited samples of his award-winning meats, and distribute the popular Maverick Meal Deals.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-4-22 - clipped version
Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use by helping communities overseas, sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala. The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Officials break ground on...
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed

Pleasant conditions will stick around through today, heat and humidity return by Friday
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Mankato Public Safety donates supplies to Guatemala
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location. The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were...
mprnews.org
Opening showdown gets pointed between Walz, Jensen
Billed as an opening conversation with the leading candidates for Minnesota governor, a forum Wednesday produced sharp exchanges throughout — about COVID-19, farm policy and the general role of government. The first head-to-head showdown between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and presumptive Republican nominee Scott Jensen was held at Farmfest,...
4 days out: Democrat Jeff Ettinger campaigns through a covid diagnosis
The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park. Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis. The Jeff Ettinger campaign has made some adjustments after the candidate tested positive for...
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YWCA of Mankato plans to host a back-to-school bash. The event is open to all kids who attend school in the greater Mankato area. It’s inclusive to all families and will feature games, crafts, a photo booth and other activities. YWCA Mankato is providing...
‘Art Inside’ highlights art pieces from incarcerated students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This summer, MSU’s Art Department offered a course to incarcerated students at the Faribault Men’s Correctional Facility. Starting today, The public will be able to stop by and see the all the art pieces created by the students. “Art Inside” exhibit, which features the...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
Vietnam War helicopter makes its way to Veterans park in Sleepy Eye
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Vietnam war helicopter rebuilt in Florida is making its way to Sleepy Eye. The historic aircraft has traveled more than 1,500 miles to its new home Sleepy Eye’s Veterans park. The helicopter was escorted by 40 motorcycles and flying American flags. According to...
Jordan overwhelms Morristown in Region 6C
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) -The Region 6C Town Ball Playoffs are here! Jordan squared off against Morristown Saturday in the first day of action out in Waterville. Jordan wins by a final of 13-0 over Morristown.
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
5 Bicyclists Struck by Car on Rural Southern Minnesota Highway
Mapleton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Serious injuries were reported this morning after a car struck 5 bicyclists along a rural highway in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash occurred around 7:40 AM on a County Road south of Mapleton. The news release indicates one adult and seven juveniles were riding bikes and five of them suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. This project,
KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend
The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park.
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
