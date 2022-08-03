ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Thornburgh Resort developer pulls plans to buy 400 acres of state land

By Joni Auden Land
opb.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development

Oregon’s Housing Stability Council awarded Woodhaven Community Housing more than $1.9 million on Friday as part of their 2022 LIFT Homeownership funding allocation for 19 deed-restricted, affordable owner-occupied housing units in southeast Bend, the start of a planned 95-unit development. The post State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company & Hennebery Eddy Architects Selected for City of Bend Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus

(Members of the Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus design and construction team visit the site of the future municipal infrastructure headquarters on the north side of Bend. The design-build project will preserve the natural landscape through the protection of existing topography, trees and rock outcroppings where feasible and feature sustainable and energy efficient design and construction | Photo courtesy of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company)
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center

The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents

The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redmond, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Redmond, OR
Business
opb.org

Bend City Council discusses where and when unhoused people can camp in city

The Bend City Council on Wednesday started the long process of creating new code to determine when, where and how unhoused people would be allowed to camp in the city. While Wednesday’s meeting was just the first of a handful of work sessions, council members showed early disagreements on what a final draft might look like, all before an expectedly contentious public engagement process has begun.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Big, new firefighting bucket being tested in Bend

New wildfire-fighting equipment is being tested in Bend. Kawak Aviation is developing a new high-tech helicopter bucket. Their Cascade bucket will be the largest firefighting bucket built in North America, holding more than 2,000 gallons of water.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Owners of 33,000-acre Bull Springs/Skyline Forest west of Bend to close access due to high fire danger

The private owners of the 33,000-acre Bull Springs/Skyline Forest west of Bend – a tree farm bigger than the city itself -- said Thursday they will be taking the rare step of closing off public access next week due to extreme fire conditions, to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The post Owners of 33,000-acre Bull Springs/Skyline Forest west of Bend to close access due to high fire danger appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

New Destination Coming To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- A new destination for the Redmond Airport was announced Thursday morning. Avelo Airlines, a low-cost boutique start-up, will offer direct flights to and from Palm Springs, beginning in the fall. Avelo's Jim Olson tells KBND News there has been a lot of demand for the non-stop flight,...
REDMOND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gordon
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs

Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November. Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond. The flights...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Lands#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Redmond Spokesman#The Thornburgh Resort#Deschutes
kbnd.com

Bend Plans To Ban Pet Store Animal Sales

BEND, OR -- Bend City Council appears ready to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Councilor Megan Perkins says she proposed the ordinance after hearing repeatedly from a group concerned about puppy mills, "We’re sort of doing two things. One, is making a statement that Bend doesn’t want to see these types of pets from these irresponsible breeders in our stores and in our community. And, second, we want to encourage, as a community, that we should all be supporting our rescue organizations." She tells KBND News, "So far, there are no pet stores in Bend that are selling dogs, kittens and bunnies from these puppy mills. We’re just putting this ordinance through that would just say that this is not something we want to see in the future."
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater

As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
bendsource.com

From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens

Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Bend’s First Crumbl Cookies Opens on August 5

(Austin and Karina Tews | Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies) Bend is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 5, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 63455 N Hwy. 97, Ste. 56, opens its doors. Store owners, Karina and Austin Tews, can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed fans.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Oktoberfest returns to downtown Bend, teams up with First Interstate Fall FEst

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oktoberfest is back! The Downtown Bend Business Association is joining forces with Lay It Out Events to provide a larger, family-friendly event!. This year, the First Interstate Fall Fest will be in Downtown Bend from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. Oktoberfest day will be part of Fall Fest’s events on Saturday, October 1st, at participating downtown businesses.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy