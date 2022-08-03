COMMUNITY OPINION: Stopping at stop signs is not optional

Read on benitolink.com
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
KSBW.com
Police identify mother killed on Highway 1, questions still remain
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police are investigating a crash that killed a 23-year-old mother. It happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of River Street and where Highway 1 becomes a city street. The woman was identified as Midori Montalvo of Santa Cruz. She was crossing the...
Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole
County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive. The post Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole appeared first on KION546.
losgatan.com
Police told of 6-hr pool party on Longmeadow Dr.; man reported for playing piano ‘with a lot of trash around him’ (Police Blotter, July 17-23)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of July 17-23. • A caller reported a loud party had been going on for more than four hours on Daves Avenue at 12:44am. • A man was reportedly standing on Highway 17 near Highway 85 with...
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove nonprofit helps older dogs find homes, and older people keep dogs longer
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Carie Broecker, a Pacific Grove local, is the co-founder ofPeace of Mind Dog Rescue. The nonprofit organization has two missions: help older dogs find a home, and help senior citizens stay with their dogs as long as possible. “Our vision is really to be an...
Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager
A minor was badly injured after an explosion in north Hollister on Saturday night. The post Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager appeared first on KION546.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop
At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
lookout.co
Time, turnover, parent pushback: Superintendent Tanya Krause details challenges as she pursues equity in Scotts Valley
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. This was the hardest year in Tanya Krause’s two-decade-long education career. For the past seven years, she has served as superintendent of Scotts Valley Unified School District — at 2,179 students, Santa...
sanbenito.com
City says contractor will repair zig-zagging Ladd Lane
A contractor’s blunder in Hollister that resulted in some oddly painted lines on Ladd Lane has made for some laughs nationwide and frustrations locally. City officials worked to redesign Ladd Lane to make it more friendly for bicyclists and hamper speeders in the area. But the two subcontractors for the project, Sierra Traffic Markings and Graham Contractors, mistook the plans for gradual curving lines and instead painted zig-zags on the stretch of road, according to City Manager Brett Miller. The general contractor for the project was Precision Grade.
Police search for suspect in South San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE – Police responded to a South San Jose neighborhood Saturday morning, searching for a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.The department announced shortly after 9:30 a.m. that units were on the 2900 block of Old Almaden Road, not far from the Guadalupe River.Police said the suspect fled from the vehicle and is believed to be on foot in the area. The suspect is described as a man standing 6' tall, with black shirt and jeans. It was not immediately known if he was armed. This is a developing story. More details to come.
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
losgatan.com
Armed suspects arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft on Los Gatos Blvd. (Police Blotter, July 24-30)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of (July 24-30). • A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Blossom Hill Road and Union Avenue at 1:02am. • A vehicle was burglarized on the 100 block of S. Santa Cruz...
Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task force served three warrants that led to the arrest of three and recovery of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle on Thursday. The day started at 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Ayrshire Way in Gonzales. Officers found two loaded and unregistered Polymer 80 semiautomatic The post Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches appeared first on KION546.
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
kymkemp.com
Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp
Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport
SALINAS, CALIF, (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 1:28 PM: Our photojournalist got to the scene and noticed that one of the lanes was reopened at the site of the crash. We have made an attempt to contact CHP and have yet to hear back. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that both lanes are blocked The post Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport appeared first on KION546.
svdaily.com
San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI
San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues
The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
crimevoice.com
Gang member on parole reportedly found with unlawfully possessed guns
Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “So, if you’re a gang member, a felon, and wanted by parole you can count on VSTF finding you. Hector Guerrero Jr (28) had to find this out the hard way. VSTF contacted him in the Dennys parking lot off...
