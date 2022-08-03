Read on pulse2.com
Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash
Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $560 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. And Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wlodarczak adjusted...
Spotify (SPOT) Stock: $140 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Spotify (SPOT) recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Spotify (SPOT) Recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Swinburne adjusted...
Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock: Why It Surged Over 30% Today
The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second quarter results. Yellow Corporation reported a Q2 EPS of...
Society Pass (SOPA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s Q2 2022 and H1 2022 results. Below are the highlights:
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock: $42 Target From Citi
The shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) recently received a $42 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) recently received a $42 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Stephen Trent is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Trent adjusted the...
Cloudflare (NET) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Cloudflare reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.01 higher...
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: $48 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $48 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $48 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Paul Diamond initiated coverage of EQT Corporation with a “Buy” rating. Diamond adjusted...
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 16% Today
The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. MercadoLibre reported a Q2 EPS of $2.43, which was...
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
Medifast (MED) Stock: Why It Fell Over 15% Today
The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Medifast reported a Q2 EPS of $3.87, which was $0.64...
PacBio (PACB) Stock: Why It Increased Over 7% Today
The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Below were the...
DoubleVerify (DV) Stock: Why It Increased 5.45%
The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. DoubleVerify had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.06, which was $0.04 lower than...
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: Why It Increased 16.57%
The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Atlassian had reported a Q4 EPS of $0.27, which was...
Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Stock Surged 46.43%: Details You Should Know
The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) – a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies – increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by 494.2% over the past week.
Senseonics (SENS) Stock: Why It Surged 21.56%
The stock price of Senseonics (SENS) surged by 21.56% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Senseonics (SENS) – a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term and implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes – surged by 21.56% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Senseonics Holdings announcing that Anthem is providing coverage for implantable CGM, which includes the Eversense CGM System.
Remitly (RELY) Stock: Why It Increased 11.42%
The stock price of Remitly (RELY) increased by 11.42% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Remitly (RELY) – a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world – jumped up by 11.42% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Remitly’s second quarter results.
Qorvo (QRVO) Stock: Why It Increased 1.63%
The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s first-quarter result. Qorvo reported a Q1 EPS of $2.25, which was $0.14...
