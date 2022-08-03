The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) – a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies – increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by 494.2% over the past week.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO