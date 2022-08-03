ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he won't play until he's 45 like Tom Brady

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNE9p_0h3typ7A00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 38 years old. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers have plenty in common. Both are future Hall of Famers, and both have hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy during their remarkable careers.

Brady, of course, owns six more Super Bowl championship rings than Rodgers, but that isn't all that separates the two this summer. While the man widely viewed as the GOAT celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, Rodgers will be 38 years old until early December.

It was reported back in May 2021 that Rodgers had embraced Brady's "TB12 Method" presumably in an attempt to prolong his career. According to an ESPN update, Rodgers was asked at the end of his Wednesday press conference if he could follow in Brady's footsteps and play at the age of 45.

"No, no," Rodgers quickly answered while smiling. "But happy birthday, Tom."

Rodgers put pen to paper on a massive extension in March but raised eyebrows when he admitted during the spring that he thinks about retirement "all the time." Rodgers later added he "definitely" will finish his career with the Packers but also teased he could ride off into the sunset sooner rather than later.

"If you say I'm for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don't want to commit to something," Rodgers said in June. "You say, I'm only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don't want to get pigeonholed into it."

Whether or not Rodgers would change his mind about retirement as Brady did this past winter has yet to be determined.

