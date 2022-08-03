Britney Spears Slams Catholic Church

Britney Spears has shared that she wanted to get married in a Catholic church but was not allowed. She shared a photo of where she was supposed to get married, and said, “Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST !!!!” She also said, “Isn’t church supposed to be open to all.” Many fans in the comments sided with the Catholic church.

One said, “Giiiirrll this is a MESS! To get married in the Catholic Church yes you have to be catholic it’s not just a random venue.” Another wrote, “Some traditions need to be respected Britney.”

Do you think she has a right to complain?

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)