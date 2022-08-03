Read on www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Cherry Hill man charged with aggravated manslaughter in death of two-year-old girl
A 27-year-old Cherry Hill man has been charged in the July 23 death of a two-year-old female, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf. - Advertisement - Walter H. Clark, 27, of Cherry is charged with the following offenses:. 1 count 1st Degree...
Toddler was burned before dying with drugs in her system: NJ prosecutors
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill, N.J., last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been identified only by her initials, tested positive for...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
fox29.com
Woman stabbed in the face, body found dead inside minivan in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police responded to the scene of a brutal stabbing Saturday morning after a woman was reportedly found dead inside a car. The victim, a woman in her early 30s, was stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street, according to police.
Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
One security guard dead, one injured in shooting in Southern Berks
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting in Southern Berks County left one security guard dead, and another injured in New Morgan Borough overnight. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08am State Police say they received a 911 call from a victim explaining that he works security at 235 Quarry Road, and there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Van in University City
A woman was found stabbed to death inside a van in Philadelphia Saturday morning. The woman, in her early 30s, was in the front passenger seat when she was discovered with multiple stab wounds throughout her body, including one to her face, around 8:23 a.m. along the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the University City neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
fox29.com
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
Man charged in death of child who tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, authorities say
A Cherry Hill man was charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl, who tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, authorities said. Walter H. Clark, 27, was ordered detained at a hearing Wednesday after being charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver
ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
South Jersey Man Busted In Back-To-Back Middle School Burglaries: Police
A South Jersey man was caught after breaking into a local middle school on two separate occasions, authorities said. Angel Jimenez, of Trenton, is accused of illegally entering Dunn Middle School on Dayton Street and stealing an air purifier on Saturday, July 30, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Possession of an Untraceable Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a gun investigation. Authorities state that on July 9, officers began a firearm investigation following the recovery of a 9mm handgun in the area of 7th and Washington Streets. Through the course of their investigation, police identified 18-year-old Javon Turner as a suspect. On July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they observed Turner. Police took Turner into custody without incident.
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Man who gave gun to juvenile after fight at Memorial Pool is arrested, Bethlehem police say (UPDATE)
A 22-year-old Bethlehem man who had a gun during a fight on Wednesday at Memorial Pool in the city was arrested after he handed off the weapon to a juvenile, court papers say. Two juveniles were also taken into custody, city police said. More than one gun was recovered, police said.
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
