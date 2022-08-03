ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg

PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
Berks Weekly

One security guard dead, one injured in shooting in Southern Berks

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting in Southern Berks County left one security guard dead, and another injured in New Morgan Borough overnight. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08am State Police say they received a 911 call from a victim explaining that he works security at 235 Quarry Road, and there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Van in University City

A woman was found stabbed to death inside a van in Philadelphia Saturday morning. The woman, in her early 30s, was in the front passenger seat when she was discovered with multiple stab wounds throughout her body, including one to her face, around 8:23 a.m. along the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the University City neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
MyChesCo

Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
MyChesCo

18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Possession of an Untraceable Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a gun investigation. Authorities state that on July 9, officers began a firearm investigation following the recovery of a 9mm handgun in the area of 7th and Washington Streets. Through the course of their investigation, police identified 18-year-old Javon Turner as a suspect. On July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they observed Turner. Police took Turner into custody without incident.
MyChesCo

Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust

Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
