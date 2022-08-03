ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Vogelbach’s grand slam powers Mets past Nationals as Braves await

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — It’s back to the heavyweight portion of the schedule for the Mets.

If there are any doubts about whether they can handle it — a five-game series against the Braves over four days beginning Thursday at Citi Field — the Mets only have to reflect on their successful trip to Atlanta the week before the All-Star break, in which they won two of three contests against a team that had been closing in the standings.

Since then, the race has largely stabilized. The Mets, with a 9-5 victory over the Nationals on Wednesday, extended their NL East lead on the Braves to 3 ½ games. The Mets, who won five of six games on the road trip, have picked up a game on the Braves since the finale of their series in Atlanta on July 13. The Mets’ lead over the Braves on May 30 was 10 ½ games.

“When you look at the schedule and everything, you hope you’re in it,” Braves manager Brian Snitker told Atlanta reporters. “Shoot, after you play 100-and-whatever games, this is where you want to be. You want to be in this position, where these games are big.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9eMd_0h3tyQF700
Daniel Vogelbach hits a grand slam for the Mets in a win over the Nationals on Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqu1j_0h3tyQF700
Mets’ caution giving up prospects kept them from improving World Series chances

The next five games won’t decide anything, but the Mets still have two trips to Atlanta remaining (including one during the final week of the regular season) that could carry significant weight in determining who wins the division and who is reduced to playing in the postseason’s wild-card round. Two of three division winners in each league will receive a bye in that first round.

The Braves added bullpen, rotation and lineup fortifications at the trade deadline: Raisel Iglesias, Jake Odorizzi, Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianna. The Mets were active, but more conservative, with their acquisitions of Daniel Vogelbach, Tyler Naquin, Darin Ruf and Mychal Givens.

On Wednesday, the Mets received a loud hit from Vogelbach and strong pitching performance from Chris Bassitt in handling the gutted Nationals in their second game since they traded Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego.

Vogelbach’s first homer in a Mets uniform — a grand slam in the fifth inning — broke the game open, burying the Nationals in a 6-0 hole. The lefty-hitting Vogelbach entered the day with a .483 on-base percentage in eight games since arriving in a trade with Pittsburgh for reliever Colin Holderman.

Brandon Nimmo walked to begin the inning against Anibal Sanchez before third baseman Ildemaro Vargas dropped Starling Marte’s line drive and threw the ball away, placing runners on second and third. Pete Alonso was intentionally walked and Vogelbach greeted reliever Jordan Weems by smacking a 97-mph fastball over the right-field fence.

Alonso’s two-run homer in the third gave the Mets a 2-0 lead. The blast was Alonso’s second in the series and increased his total to 28 for the season, which ranks fifth in MLB. Alonso’s 88 RBIs are second to Aaron Judge’s 93. Francisco Lindor’s two-out walk in the inning started the rally after Marte had grounded into a double play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7T7S_0h3tyQF700
Peter Alonso celebrates his home run with Francisco Lindor.
Getty Images

Bassitt pitched seven shutout innings, allowing six hits and one walk. It was the right-hander’s fourth performance this season in which he pitched at least six scoreless innings.

In his Mets debut, Givens allowed five runs in the ninth, forcing manager Buck Showalter to summon Seth Lugo to record the final out.

Comments / 0

 

