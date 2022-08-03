Former Delray Beach American Heritage star Jonathan India still setting high bar

MIAMI — Setting a high bar for himself is nothing new for Jonathan India.

Before the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Reds, the former American Heritage Delray Beach standout spoke openly about winning National League Rookie of the Year. Not afraid to back it up, the 25-year-old second baseman actually did it.

After the announcement, India told MLB Network: “That was just one thing that came to my mind at Spring Training. I could have said, ‘I want to hit 40 homers, or I want to get MVP.’ But that was the one thing that stuck to me before I started the year was, ‘You know what? I am going to win Rookie of the Year this year.’ I said it on interviews.”

Looking to build off his 2021 success, India had sky-high projections for 2022. However, a right hamstring strain prompted two injured list stints in the first half of the season.

Since returning in mid-June, India is back leading off and playing second. Although his numbers are down from his stellar rookie year – hitting .249 with seven homers and 23 RBI. But in his last 15 games heading into Wednesday, he is batting .311 with a .391 on-base percentage, with four homers and 19 RBIs.

“I had a lot of expectations for myself this year,” India told The Palm Beach Post this week. “A lot. I said in many interviews at the beginning of Spring Training that I wanted to do this, this and this. It didn’t happen. A big part of it was the injury. That’s out of my hands.

"But there’s always next year, and the year after and the year after. I know I’m going to achieve my goals in my career in this game. Now, it’s just, play the game that I love.”

After his high school days, India went on to have a standout career at the University of Florida – helping the Gators win the National Championship in 2017. After a breakthrough 2018 season, the Reds selected the infielder with the fifth overall pick.

Delray Beach represented at Reds-Marlins series

This week, India and the Reds faced the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. South Florida remains his home in the offseason, and he had a modest number of family and friends attend the games.

“I love to see my family, of course,” India said. “The stadium is nice. I like the conditions. It’s inside. I remember last year. I had a whole section. I had 75 people come. It was tough. After games, saying hello to everyone. Catering to people. It’s a lot. But I live here. It’s my home. That’s what you’ve got to do. This year, I don’t have that many.”

A year ago, India came to town with the Reds competing for a playoff spot. A postseason berth didn’t happen, and a fallout from the result is the Reds have been downsizing their big-league roster. They were among the most active MLB teams selling off players.

“It’s my second year in the league,” India said. “I’m still young, learning everything. People are on the move here. You never know when it’s your day. That’s what they say.”

India’s main focus is being ready to play every day.

“Missing almost two months is like you missed your whole season,” he said. “So mentally coming back was hard for me to get back into the swing of things. The speed of the game. It was difficult. I didn’t think it was going to be difficult. I dealt with it.”

Junior season at Florida pushed India's MLB draft stock

Overcoming long odds is nothing new for India. There were plenty of doubters during his college career. During his 2017 season, India hit .274 with six homers. But as a junior in 2018, his production spiked, as he batted .350 with 21 homers, and catapulted himself to the fifth overall pick.

The Gators had three first rounders that year – India, and pitchers Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar. Both went to the Kansas City Royals.

“We always get dinner out there together,” India said. “We always stay in contact. It was such a bond with what we did. We won a National Championship. It’s hard to not stay in contact with these guys. We have a group chat.”

Now on a rebuilding Reds team, India is one of their core of young players.

“He’s so important to our team,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We saw what he was able to do last year. Sometimes, I think we all forget how early in his career it is after the season he had last year. Everything he accomplished last year. He’s still a young player who is going to get better. That’s the exciting part.”

India showed what he’s capable of on July 25 at home against the Marlins, when he went 3-for-4 with a grand slam. It was almost a historical game because he was a triple shy of a cycle.

Making the evening even more special was the fact two of his Florida teammates were in the stands.

“A couple of my teammates came up to Cincinnati and surprised me,” India said. “The shortstop, Deacon Liput, who was my roommate, and one of the pitchers, Cole Maye. They came up to Cincinnati to watch a series, against the Marlins actually. Saw my grand slam and everything.”

What the rest of the league is seeing is India scratching the surface.

“The whole time he was injured, he remained very connected to our team,” Bell said. “He loves to play. That shows up in the way he plays, but also in how important he is around here, around our clubhouse, around our team. He’s a really good player. He hits at the top of our order. He plays hard all the time.”