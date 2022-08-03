Local officials react to deaths of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and St. Joe County GOP chair

Public officials at the county, state and national level are reacting to the death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed Wednesday along with three others in a car crash in Elkhart County, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department.

Zach Potts, chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party, and staffer Emma Thomson, of Washington D.C., were in the vehicle with Walorski and both died. The driver of the other vehicle was Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed that flags across the state be flown at half-staff in Walorski's honor. Below are some of the area public officials' statements on the deaths.

St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners: Commissioner Andy Kostielney said he lost two friends in the crash. Walorski was the hardest worker he's ever seen and Potts, who worked on the congresswoman's staff and headed up the St. Joseph County GOP, was quiet but with a dry sense of humor. In fact, upon hearing Walorski had been in a crash, Kostielney's first reaction was to call Potts to ask what he knew.

"It's heartbreaking, just heartbreaking," he said. Walorski was one of the first people who consoled him after he lost a bid for County Council in 2006, urging him to not give up on his desire for public service. "I'll never forget that moment," he said.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Walorski called him about a neighborhood road problem one of her constituents was facing. She took the time to visit the neighborhood and text him a photo. And after the issue was solved, the congresswoman texted him her thanks for addressing the issue in a timely manner.

"That's the kind of person she was," Kostielney said. "She was a remarkable warrior, not just for the citizens of St. Joseph County, but the entire State of Indiana. She always put the needs of her constituents first. She was a kind and giving person and she will be missed greatly.”

Commissioner Deb Fleming said, “I am so saddened to learn of the passing of Jackie and two of her staff members. She was a great advocate for her district and my prayers are with the families of all connected to this tragic accident.”

Commissioner Derek Dieter stated, “Jackie was a great friend to St. Joseph County and a tireless fighter for our residents. Her tenacity and love for her district will be truly missed.”

Former Congressman Marlin Stutzman said he actually saw the crash after passing through a nearby roundabout on his way to the Barns at Nappanee where he serves as managing partner. Though first responders hadn't arrived, he noticed that passersby were already trying to help.

"Any time I see an accident like that, I say a prayers for everyone involved and the first responders," he said. It wasn't until about an hour later that he learned the crash he saw from about a quarter mile away was the same one that claimed the life of Walorski.

The two served a number of years together in the Indiana Statehouse and then as members of Congress.

"This is so tragic and so sad. It's hard to believe that something like this could happen," he said. "Jackie was a go-getter who always worked really tirelessly to provide service to her constituents and the businesses in the district."

Susan Baxmeyer, vice chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party: “Larger than life and possessing an infectious personality that captured the attention of every room, Congresswoman Walorski was a fierce advocate for her district. Never once was she without a smile, or a kind word, or a rousing and inspiring message. She poured her heart and soul into each day’s work. And while this district is losing an incredible representative, the bigger loss is that of a loyal friend.

“Zach demonstrated an unmatched capacity for leadership from the day he first became involved as a high school student. As district director for the Congresswoman, district chair on the Indiana Republican Party State Committee, and chairman of the St. Joseph Republican Party, he earned the respect and admiration of so many across the state. He was not someone who ever accepted the odds. Tell him it could not be done, and he worked even harder. There was always a new challenge to tackle, another project to take on and a campaign to win."

State Sen. Linda Rogers: "Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was both a beloved friend of mine and a well-respected and effective member of Congress who worked tirelessly for the people of Indiana. She was extremely community-oriented, always interacting with her constituents, was a friend to all and preferred to be called Jackie. As an advocate for the district, I admired her and looked up to her leadership and we worked together frequently. I will miss her dearly and I know that she will never be forgotten.

"Zach was a close friend of mine who I worked with on numerous occasions. Zach was a brilliant, civic-minded young man who was always willing to help everyone and cared deeply for our community."

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood: "Jackie’s work on behalf of our community, the state of Indiana and to the United States of America stands as a testament to the power of a passionate and powerful voice, and her extraordinary leadership can and has made a difference, first in our community, then in Indiana, and now across the United States. Representative Jackie Walorski’s tireless efforts earned her not only the respect of thousands who were inspired by her commitment to our nation, democracy, conservatism, but more importantly one Nation under God. A strong woman of deep and enduring faith, Jackie’s legacy stands as a model to all of us to an unwavering service to others and our Country above self. She is and will forever be a patriot. Jackie will be missed.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our Representative Jackie Walorski, as well as her Communications Director Emma Thomson and District Director Zachery Potts. Serving in Congress since 2013, Jackie was a force to be reckoned with and represented our community with passion and conviction. Today our community lost a dedicated public servant."

St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman: "On behalf of myself and the entire St. Joseph County Police Department, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Zachary Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker. The news of their passing was both shocking and devastating to hear. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy."

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “I'm shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash.”

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins: “The University community deeply mourns the tragic passing of U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. She was always a gracious and welcoming supporter of Notre Dame students in Washington, D.C., and frequently invited our faculty to testify on issues before Congress.

“Congresswoman Walorski was also an advocate and supporter of key initiatives on campus, including the Notre Dame Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities and its important work of building evidence and data to strengthen anti-poverty intervention programs.

“We pray for her and the other accident victims and their families, including Jackie’s husband, Dean. May God welcome them into eternal rest and give comfort to those who grieve their loss.”

Chris Karam, President of Saint Joseph Health System: “The Saint Joseph Health System family is saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson and another driver today. Congresswoman Walorski and her staff have visited our health system countless times to discuss health care policy and other matters that impact the patients we serve across her congressional district. With heavy hearts we pray for her, her family, staff members and those that she represented for the last decade in congress.”

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson: "I am shocked and saddened to learn of Rep. Jackie Walorski's passing and the passing of her staff members. This is a devastating loss for Elkhart, Indiana, and for the nation. Jackie was a warrior for Hoosiers in Washington and her collaboration and passion was felt right here in Elkhart. Her dedication to serving our community will be hard to replace. Her family, her colleagues, and her staff are in my prayers."

State Sen. Mike Bohacek: "I am devastated to learn of the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and those traveling with her this afternoon. Northwest Indiana, our state and our country was blessed to have such a strong woman diligently care for our communities. I am praying for the families of those who passed this afternoon, and will grieve alongside our shared constituents and the state."

State Rep. Dale DeVon: "We're trying to understand the magnitude of the loss. Jackie and I have been friends for over 20 years and worked together on countless occasions to help constituents. I can attest to her passion for service and her love of all Hoosiers. I'm deeply saddened by this news and I'm praying for her family and friends, as well as for the others who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy."

Former South Bend assistant to the mayor Lynn Coleman, who ran against Walorski for Congress in 2016: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of Congresswoman Walorski and her two staffers. Myrtie and I send our deepest sympathy and prayers to Jackie’s husband Dean, her mother & the families of Zach Potts, Emma Thomson, and Edith Schmucker. May God bless each of their families and give them strength and peace as they go through this very difficult time."

High school teacher Paul Steury, who was to be Walorski's opponent in November's election: "I am shocked and saddened by the news of Representative Walorski’s passing. Words are hard to come by in moments like these, especially when such a tragedy happens so suddenly. Rep. Walorski committed her life to service. But having met Jackie as both a constituent and on the campaign trail, it was her kindness, even to those who disagreed with her, that stuck out the most.”

Audubon Society, where Walorski was scheduled to participate Friday in a bird walk and conservation discussion: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her staff Emma Thompson and Zach Potts. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families, staff and friends who are impacted by this tremendous loss. Congresswoman Walorski loved birds and treasured our natural resources. We are grateful to Congresswoman Walorski for being a champion of federal policies to protect and restore the Great Lakes for birds, other wildlife and Hoosiers. Her dedication to public service and her work to improve the health of the Great Lakes will be felt across Indiana, the Great Lakes region and beyond for years to come."