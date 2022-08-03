ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Op/Ed: Proposed Indiana abortion law creates 'unholy union of pre-, post-Dobbs provisions'

By Jody Lynee Madeira and Shruti Rana
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

This week, the Indiana House will meet to consider Senate Bill 1 (SB1), the abortion bill that passed the Senate on Saturday by one vote. SB1 would make Indiana the first state to ban abortion in a special session post Dobbs. Hoosiers are still reeling from the national outcry after a 10-year-old rape victim was forced to travel to Indiana from Ohio to obtain a legal abortion, when Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita disingenuously rushed to impugn and investigate the physician who performed the legal procedure. Rokita’s misrepresentations have thus far earned him scorn, an ethics complaint to the state licensing board filed by Indiana University Maurer School of Law’s former dean, and a tort claim from the physician’s attorney to the state Office of the Attorney General.

Yet Indiana legislators continue to double down on dismantling reproductive rights and women’s health care. There’s no doubt: SB1 is intended to be a total ban on abortions in Indiana. By supporting this bill, the Republican supermajority is blatantly disregarding not only their constituents’ desires, but also the rule of law.

SB1 was originally described as a kinder, gentler abortion bill, one with exceptions for rape, incest and the pregnant woman’s life and “health,” that would keep birth control legal. These “exceptions” are clumsily drafted and likely to be unworkable in practice. But the Senate deemed even these constraints too generous and tacked on harsh amendments. The result is an unholy union of pre- and post-Dobbs provisions that attempts to obscure the bill’s inherent cruelty and forces pregnant people — and ultimately doctors and courts — through an obstacle course of contradictory and expansive terms that can and will trap the unwary.

For example, proposed revisions to the Indiana Code’s rape and incest provisions (IC 16-24-3-1(a)(6)) would force children and crime victims seeking abortions to sign an affidavit upon penalty of perjury, intensifying their trauma and deterring many from seeking care. This allows the attorney general or other officials to access the affidavit to prosecute or harass doctors, patients and others — further shaming and stigmatizing rape and incest victims and places more bureaucratic obstacles to deter them from terminating their pregnancies.

Other Senate amendments make the bill even more punitive and cruel. Amendment 3 grants Rokita concurrent jurisdiction to bring criminal charges against citizens if local prosecutors categorically refuse to prosecute any crimes in the Indiana Criminal Code — not just abortion. This legislation was rejected in spring 2022 after strong opposition from state prosecutors’ associations but was amended into SB1 in this special session as an end-run around the legislative process. Rokita has already proven he is willing to push legal boundaries with abortion-related investigations, and Indiana has already prosecuted women for pregnancy losses before Dobbs. No one will be safe if this provision becomes law.

SB1’s only merciful concession is the exception for a pregnant person’s life and “health.” But this exception applies not when health is jeopardized, but only to prevent “substantial permanent impairment of the life of the pregnant woman.” Doctors and courts nationwide have found such provisions too vague and indeterminate to be workable; consequentially, doctors are left to allow easily treatable conditions to escalate, and more women may suffer and die.

SB1 is sloppy in execution and inhumane in substance. Its vague, narrow exceptions apply in theory but not in practice and smack of disdain for Hoosier women. Yet they also signal deep disagreement among the Indiana General Assembly’s Republican supermajority. These elected officials know that Hoosiers don’t favor an abortion ban and seek more humane limitation based on gestational age. These legislators also know some embarrassing facts: Indiana has among the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the U.S., worsened by the state’s numerous “maternal deserts” for prenatal and child care. An abortion ban’s potential economic fallout, along with predicted drops in women’s education and employment, would also accelerate declines in Indiana’s standard of living.

In short, SB1 reveals the dystopia that Hoosiers face if this bill becomes law. The end result will be many more horror stories of coerced reproduction and ensuing political witch hunts. It’s time to demand that our legislators reject these extremist provisions. The eyes of the nation are watching to see what abortion reforms Indiana enacts. Let them witness Hoosier fortitude and determination, along with a creative, compassionate, and powerful resistance to this abortion ban.

Jody Lynee Madeira, Ph.D., and Shruti Rana are professors at Indiana University-Bloomington.

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

