Mogul M. Patrick Carroll in alleged ‘billionaire brawl’ in Capri

By Oli Coleman, Mara Siegler
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRsoR_0h3tyIQX00

There was something of a billionaire brawl at a star-studded party in Capri, Italy, Page Six is told.

New York nightlife gurus Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol threw a bash on the Italian island attended by Leonardo DiCaprio  and Jamie Foxx, among other A-listers in town for the Unicef gala.

But we hear the sophisticated soirée was interrupted by an ugly scene.

Peculiar Miami mogul M. Patrick Carroll got into a brawl with biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli — or, at least, he thinks he did.

As Carroll told it to pals, he left his table and wandered over to the area around Bertarelli’s table, where he began “flirting” with some women in the Swiss pharma phenom’s entourage.

According to Camp Carroll, Bertarelli — who is estimated to be worth $8.5 billion, in large part thanks to his family’s drug business —  was irked by the intrusion and either Bertarelli or his heavies descended on Carroll.

But according to others present, the sea air may have gotten to Carroll a little.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIWUZ_0h3tyIQX00
Carroll was removed by security at the starry event.
Instagram/mpatrickcarrol

“Ernesto was nowhere near him,” withered a source. “He was not involved at all.”

They said flashy real estate magnate Carroll got a little out of sorts, began making something of an un-Amalfi scene and bouncers made a rather compelling case to him that he might prefer to enjoy the rest of his evening in alternative environs.

Another source told us Carroll was “pretty tipsy.”

“The rest of the party was so chill and such good energy,” lamented another partygoer.

We’re told Rachel Winters deejayed and Foxx got on the mike several times. “Everyone was dancing to old-school hip-hop,” said the guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn6tc_0h3tyIQX00
Bertarelli, shown here with Naomi Campbell, is worth an estimated $8.5 billion.
Getty Images

A rep for the event told us, “Ernesto was not involved in the . . . scene despite other reports to the contrary and was nowhere near the situation. It was a nice, intimate pre-gala pop-up event welcoming VIPs to Capri for Unicef.”

Carroll’s lawyer, Duncan Levin, told us, “What was meant to be a fun night out for all in Capri became unnecessary drama. Everyone has spoken and things are good now.”

Emails to Bertarelli’s investment group, B-Flexion, were not returned.

