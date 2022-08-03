GM Mike Hazen content to hold veterans who can support D-Backs’ youthful roster

CLEVELAND — Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said he had the opportunity on Tuesday to swap a veteran or two for a “lottery ticket” return, but he opted to keep his players based largely on the belief their presence will help his young roster develop.

“Given that our roster is going to skew younger still as we move through the season, having guys on your team that can help those players, along with helping us win games, there was a level of importance that I personally had with that situation,” Hazen said.

One name he mentioned specifically was reliever Ian Kennedy, who has a 3.15 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 34⅓ innings. Kennedy can become a free agent at the end of the season, making him the type of bullpen piece that tends to attract attention at the deadline.

But Hazen said the market behaved differently this year, with what he felt were fewer buyers than in previous years. He was not sure if that was a case of clubs being better situated in their bullpens or there were more high-end options available, such as closers Josh Hader and Raisel Iglesias, both of whom changed teams.

Hazen said that “in a vacuum” it makes sense to be “buying as many lottery tickets as you can possibly buy,” but with a young pitching staff, he prefers what Kennedy brings in terms of potential development compared to the likelihood of hitting on a low-probability prospect.

“There’s also momentum in the sense of our younger players continuing to progress and grow,” Hazen said. “Without that growth, we’re going to be standing in a similar spot. I’m tired of standing in this spot. We want to see that continued growth through the second half. We felt there was a value in certain cases to not make some of those moves.”

Hazen said he did not make available many of the players on his roster that he knows would have sparked more interest, such as right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly or second baseman Ketel Marte, for those same reasons.

“We didn’t chase any deals around,” Hazen said. “We didn’t really want to.”

Short hop

Right-hander Taylor Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room for left-hander Tommy Henry, who started Wednesday’s game in his major league debut. To make room for Henry on the 40-man roster, left-hander Tyler Gilbert (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

