Wolves make enquiry for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo... with South Korea international available for cut-price fee after Ligue 2 side had sanctions imposed on them by France's financial watchdog

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Wolves have made an enquiry for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo. The South Korea international, 29, is available for a cut-price fee.

Bordeaux were reinstated in Ligue 2 last month after a successful third appeal against their relegation to the third tier due to financial issues and debts in the region of £34million.

But French football's financial watchdog has imposed sanctions on them, meaning the crisis club have to sell before they can buy this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCLzS_0h3tyEtd00
Wolves have made an enquiry for Bordeaux and South Korea striker Hwang Ui-Jo (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CPZi_0h3tyEtd00
Bordeaux were reinstated in Ligue 2 last month but have had sanctions imposed on them

Their troubles mean Hwang - who has just one year left on his contract - would be available on the cheap should the West Midlands club push ahead and make an offer.

L'Equipe claim an offer of £2.5m (€3m) has been submitted by Wolves and subsequently rejected, but add talks are ongoing with the 29-year-old keen on moving to the Premier League.

The player is reportedly reluctant to remain in the second tier of French football, while a sale would see Bordeaux clear his £1.7m-per-year wages (€2m) off the books.

Hwang joined Bordeaux from Japanese outfit Gamba Osaka in 2019, and has gone on to score 29 goals - all of them in the league - in 97 appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ze7O1_0h3tyEtd00
Hwang has scored 29 goals in 97 appearances for Bordeaux since joining the club in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mb88F_0h3tyEtd00
Bordeaux boss David Guion admitted at the weekend Hwang is likely to be sold this summer

Bordeaux boss David Guion admitted Hwang is likely to be sold this summer, telling Girondins 4 Ever at the weekend: 'Yes, he is a boy who is likely to leave, you know that. Indeed, he is likely to leave us in the coming days.'

West Ham have also been linked with a move, but it is unclear if they remain interested after signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

If Hwang ends up in the Premier League, he will be the third South Korean active in the English top-flight alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and would-be Wolves team-mate Hwang Hee-chan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR0bb_0h3tyEtd00
Hwang would be the third South Korean in the Premier League alongside Son Heung-min (R) and Hwang Hee-chan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTQfZ_0h3tyEtd00

