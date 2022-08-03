ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

New luxury spa at White Plains hotel; what's going on at Pocantico Lake?

By Heather Clark, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago

New offerings seem to be popping up all the time in the lower Hudson Valley! In July, Lovisa, a jewelry store, opened in the Palisades Center while in Harrison the "hybrid work location," Daybase, opened their first Westchester County location. Meanwhile, The Opus, Westchester, recently announced their luxury spa set to open this August.

Special for lohud.com subscribers, Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson took a look at the fight regarding the development by Pocantico Lake in Mount Pleasant. "Now the Pocantico Lake lovers want the Democrat-controlled (Westchester County) government to come to their area's rescue for a second time," writes Wilson.

In Rockland County, a campaign is underway to restore parts of the Jacob Sloat House/Harmony Hall. "The estate was once a centerpiece of village life," writes freelance reporter Robert Brum, "but 'most people don't know about it because it's totally buried behind all of this,' said Peter Bush, a Sloat descendant, gesturing toward the strip mall one recent July morning."

In the world of small business, USA Today contributor Steve Strauss, a small business expert and author, offers six reasons why small business owners should consider sponsoring "charities, institutions or groups."

As far as the job market goes, the increase in wages for retail, restaurant and fast food workers has made it tougher for the manufacturing, construction and health care fields to find new hires. USA Today reporter Paul Davidson takes a look at why that may be.


