New luxury spa at White Plains hotel; what's going on at Pocantico Lake?

New offerings seem to be popping up all the time in the lower Hudson Valley! In July, Lovisa, a jewelry store, opened in the Palisades Center while in Harrison the "hybrid work location," Daybase, opened their first Westchester County location. Meanwhile, The Opus, Westchester, recently announced their luxury spa set to open this August.

Special for lohud.com subscribers, Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson took a look at the fight regarding the development by Pocantico Lake in Mount Pleasant. "Now the Pocantico Lake lovers want the Democrat-controlled (Westchester County) government to come to their area's rescue for a second time," writes Wilson.

In Rockland County, a campaign is underway to restore parts of the Jacob Sloat House/Harmony Hall. "The estate was once a centerpiece of village life," writes freelance reporter Robert Brum, "but 'most people don't know about it because it's totally buried behind all of this,' said Peter Bush, a Sloat descendant, gesturing toward the strip mall one recent July morning."

In the world of small business, USA Today contributor Steve Strauss, a small business expert and author, offers six reasons why small business owners should consider sponsoring "charities, institutions or groups."

As far as the job market goes, the increase in wages for retail, restaurant and fast food workers has made it tougher for the manufacturing, construction and health care fields to find new hires. USA Today reporter Paul Davidson takes a look at why that may be.

If you're enjoying what you're reading, don't forget to share with your friends and family! It's free and easy to sign up. Or, join the conversation on our Facebook page, What's Going There Westchester, Rockland, Putnam.

As always, feel free to reach out to me at hclark@lohud.com with any business news, inquiries or suggestions.

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Keep up on the latest comings and goings by joining our Facebook group at What's going there Westchester, Rockland, Putnam. Contact Clark via email, hclark@lohud.com.