Next-gen Lime, Bird models are hitting WeHo streets

Read on wehoville.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
L.A. doesn’t want 4 a.m. last call for WeHo
Citing concerns over a potential increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to oppose a bill in the state Legislature that would allow bars in seven cities — including West Hollywood — to stay open until 4 a.m. Senate Bill 930,...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-6-2022]
Got any plans for this Saturday in L.A? Want some? That’s what we’re here for. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 6) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things To Do For Saturday.
mynewsla.com
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AUG 21: CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods
On Sunday, August 21, 9:00 a.m.-4 p.m., in partnership with the cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, CicLAvia will open 6.6 miles of streets connecting East and West Hollywood communities, temporarily turning car-filled streets into public park space for the day. CicLAvia is free. Participants of all ages and abilities will enjoy a day to sightsee, play and explore local gems between East and West Hollywood, while experiencing the joy of safe, people-powered transportation on car-free open streets. The Meet the Hollywoods route includes Santa Monica Blvd, Highland Ave, Hollywood Blvd, between San Vicente Blvd to the west and N Virgil Ave to the East. Show up anywhere along the route at any time and have fun!
mynewsla.com
Chinatown Festivals, Artwalks, House of the Dragons and More: What to Do This Weekend
Chinatown is the spot to be this weekend between First Fridays on Chung King Road and Steep’s Summer Market this Saturday. Get your fill of local food, art and music both nights. Not to mention the Jerk Music and Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and Taste of Ecuador Sunday afternoon, to scratch that itch of cultural exchange and noshing.
The most of National Night out in Los Angeles
National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. The event is meant to promote relationships between members of the community and police officers, as well as raise awareness about crime and safety issues.
smobserved.com
Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car
A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
kcrw.com
What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly
LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
US News and World Report
The 20 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles
If you're tired of sitting in traffic on the 405 or need a break from your Zoom calls in the City of Angels, you're in luck: Los Angeles sits close to a wide variety of vacation spots that are perfect for a weekend away. The options can range from scenic mountain destinations to relaxing desertscapes to small coastal towns – or even to lively Las Vegas. To help you pick the right destination for your much-needed escape, U.S. News evaluated expert and traveler opinion to find the best weekend getaways from LA. Whatever you choose for your weekend trip, it's time to take a break from the bustle of Los Angeles and head out for a new adventure with your best friends, significant other or entire family.
culinarybackstreets.com
Otomisan: A Slice of L.A. Japanese History
Stepping into Otomisan in Boyle Heights feels like a step back in time. It’s a cozy diner with just three red booths to the right of the entrance, and a counter with five stools to the left. Along the walls are a mixture of old Japanese paintings, photographs of family and friends, and more recent news clippings about the restaurant. There is usually at least one table of Japanese customers chatting with the current owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
KCET
Looking for Rare Outdoor Experiences? Here's One Top Secret Tip
Southern California has some of the most scenic vistas and challenging landscapes you'll find anywhere. Anytime you can spend in the outdoors feels like a gift. But believe it or not, your experiences in the outdoors could be even more engaging — by following this one secret tip that few people know about: volunteering.
Burger Food Truck Heavy Handed Opening Santa Monica Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant will also offer soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine
The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now
A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
welikela.com
Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-5-2022 to 8-7-2022]
This August 5-7 in L.A. includes House of Dragon at NHM, Steep Summer Market in Chinatown, Angel City Avocado Fest, Getty Garden Concerts for Kids, Jerk Fest LA, Concerts in the Dome at Mt. Wilson, Back to the Future at The Bowl, a new D*Face exhibition, and more. Explore more options below!
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0