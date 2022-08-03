Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting taught to Burges High School students on third anniversary

Read on kfoxtv.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
Segundo Barrio students receive school supplies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More backpacks, more school supplies!. The FBI El Paso Citizens Academy Alumni Association distributed backpacks, school supplies, and shoes to kids this weekend. The event distributed materials to 100 students from the Segundo Barrio area. The Citizens Academy Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization...
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
EPISD celebrates new 3 story Jefferson High with ribbon cutting ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
SISD Superintendent addresses concerns of capacity issues within the district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to KFOX14 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
El Paso non-profit feeling the impacts of inflation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for free, reduced-price meals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD Food and Nutrition Services must return to charging for...
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
New film school expected to help boost Las Cruces economy, senator says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A new film school will be built at Arrowhead Park near Dona Ana Community College and New Mexico State University. The Next Generation Media Academy will be an addition to the already existing film schools at DACC and NMSU, according to New Mexico SenatorJeff Steinborn.
Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
Socorro ISD superintendent addresses bus safety concerns
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some Soccoro parents have brought up safety concerns after a video shared on social media showed Eastlake High School students sitting on the floor of a school bus. "That’s obviously a safety concern and if there’s not enough buses to supply the kids for rides,...
Skinny's BBQ opening in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Skinny's BBQ is having its grand opening in El Paso. Skinny's BBQ is a veteran-owned company that started as a food truck. The grand opening is Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Zaragoza Suit 105. They will offer discounts for military, first...
Prep1 hosts media day at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas — High school athletes are getting a chance to live out their dreams thanks to Prep1. Today at the El Paso County Coliseum, Prep1 hosted their media day for high school football, volleyball and cheer athletes. The event is a chance for athletes to get some...
Healthcare workers recall tending to El Paso shooting victims on Aug. 3, 2019
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — **Warning: this story contains graphic descriptions of the injuries sustained during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting. Three years after the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting KFOX14 spoke with healthcare workers who were on the frontlines during the tragedy. Registered Nurse Veronica Ruiz was...
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
'We should honor them forever': El Pasoans remember those lost on Aug. 3 at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
