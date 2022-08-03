Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting taught to Burges High School students on third anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO