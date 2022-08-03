ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting taught to Burges High School students on third anniversary

By Nasya Mancini
KFOX 14
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Segundo Barrio students receive school supplies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More backpacks, more school supplies!. The FBI El Paso Citizens Academy Alumni Association distributed backpacks, school supplies, and shoes to kids this weekend. The event distributed materials to 100 students from the Segundo Barrio area. The Citizens Academy Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KFOX 14

EPISD celebrates new 3 story Jefferson High with ribbon cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SISD Superintendent addresses concerns of capacity issues within the district

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to KFOX14 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso non-profit feeling the impacts of inflation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Highschool#Burges High School#Episd#El Paso Strong
KFOX 14

El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD superintendent addresses bus safety concerns

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some Soccoro parents have brought up safety concerns after a video shared on social media showed Eastlake High School students sitting on the floor of a school bus. "That’s obviously a safety concern and if there’s not enough buses to supply the kids for rides,...
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KFOX 14

Skinny's BBQ opening in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Skinny's BBQ is having its grand opening in El Paso. Skinny's BBQ is a veteran-owned company that started as a food truck. The grand opening is Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Zaragoza Suit 105. They will offer discounts for military, first...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Prep1 hosts media day at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas — High school athletes are getting a chance to live out their dreams thanks to Prep1. Today at the El Paso County Coliseum, Prep1 hosted their media day for high school football, volleyball and cheer athletes. The event is a chance for athletes to get some...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy