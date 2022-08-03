Texas A&M holds first camp of 2022 fall practice

Read on www.kbtx.com
KBTX.com
Aggies quarterback battle heating up during fall camp
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held their fourth practice of fall camp and their first closed to the media on Saturday. The Aggies have a lot of new faces getting acclimated to the team, meaning a lot of guys are competing for starting jobs. One of the most notable positions up for grabs this fall is the quarterback. A&M went through a QB battle a year ago before Haynes King won the job but was sidelined for most of the year due to injury. King is healthy now, but he’s got some new competition with LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman/5-star recruit Conner Weigman.
KBTX.com
Cathy Capps named to Texas A&M 2022 Hall of Honor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cathy Capps, longtime assistant athletics director and executive director of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. The Texas A&M Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M.
KBTX.com
Bearkats open up fall camp as they prepare for 2022 season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston Football team kicked off fall camp Friday morning at Bowers Stadium. This is transition season for the Bearkats as they wrap up Football Championship Subdivision play in the Western Athletic Conference and gear up for Conference USA competition next year. Because of the...
Multiple Texas A&M targets set to announce in coming days
Texas A&M fans are looking to get some good news this weekend as a couple major Aggie targets are announcing their decisions. One player that has an announcement set is Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast offensive tackle Naquil Betrand. He is holding a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The 6-foot-7,...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M releases women’s basketball non-conference schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 campaign on Friday which features seven home games and five marquee road matchups. The Taylor era is set to begin at home against A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 10, marking the...
Aggies Ranked In College Football America Top 30
The Aggies are coming off a season in which they went 8-4 and put together the nation’s best recruiting class.
KBTX.com
Bryan volleyball prepares for 2022 season that begins Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking Volleyball team is gearing up for the 2022 season as welll as getting aquainted with new coach in Kayli Kane. While Kane is new to Bryan ISD, she is not to the Brazos Valley. Kayli coached for two seasons at College Station High School before moving to Montgomery last four years.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Softball welcomes Madison Preston
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison Preston has been added to the Texas A&M softball roster for the 2023 season, head coach Trisha Ford announced Thursday. Preston brings in 140 innings of Division I experience in the circle. “Madison is a southpaw with the extraordinary ability to miss barrels,” Ford said....
KBTX.com
Aggies earn ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award
GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their prowess in the classroom, landing the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2021-22 school year. Members of the Texas A&M baseball squad combined for a 3.166 grade point average for the season. The...
KBTX.com
‘Aggie Soccer Hour’ returns August 15 at Rudy’s BBQ
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer’s weekly radio talk show, ‘Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G’ returns for its 13th season beginning Monday, August 15, from 6-7 p.m. at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans may join the Aggies at...
KBTX.com
Abadie places eighth at World Athletics U20 Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field sophomore Heather Abadie finished eighth in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships Thursday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Abadie, representing Canada, cleared 13-5.25/4.10m to record her second career top 10 finish in as many...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
KBTX.com
College Station High School Band & Guard hosts March-A-Thon Fundraiser
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station High School Band & Color guard hosted their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser for this upcoming school year. Community members arrived Saturday morning at the Tower Point HEB to watch the College Station High School Band & Color guard preform. Mackenzie Martin, College Station High...
papercitymag.com
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
KBTX.com
Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America. In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes...
KBTX.com
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body. A new business in College Station can now help with that. Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
KBTX.com
Former students of E.A. Kemp High School hold historically significant high school reunion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A special reunion took place Saturday night to reunite all who attended the historically significant Brazos Valley school, that isn’t around anymore. E.A. Kemp High School was once the only African American High School in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
