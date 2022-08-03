ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie boxing mourns as legendary world champion dies decades after horror car accident put him in a coma for 10 days and left him with a brain injury - as shocked Jeff Fenech makes heartfelt tribute

By Shayne Bugden
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The death of former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon aged 77 has rocked Australian boxing more than 30 years after he bravely battled back from a shocking accident that left him in a coma.

Best remembered for taking the undisputed title against Jose Legra in a thrilling 15-round bout in London in 1969 - then beating famous Japanese pug Fighting Harada later that year - Famechon died in Melbourne, it was announced on Thursday.

After retiring in 1970, Famechon became a leading referee and kept super-fit by running marathons.

Famed for his silky skills with the gloves on, he also proved he was also immensely tough outside the ring when he battled back after he was hit by a car near Sydney's Warwick Farm racetrack in 1991.

The impact put him in a coma for 10 days and when he regained consciousness he had a brain injury and suffered a stroke - but fought his way back to lead what he described as 'a great life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1qxD_0h3twXv800
Former Australian featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died aged 77 (pictured, with wife Glenys)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOYwM_0h3twXv800
Fellow Aussie world champion Jeff Fenech was gutted after hearing the news of Famechon's passing

'He had been at a sporting function at Warwick Farm and was heading back to his hotel when the car hit him,' his wife Glenys said in an interview with boxing reporter Grantlee Kieza.

'He spent a month in Liverpool Hospital and then months in hospitals in Melbourne.'

Glenys had met Famechon, a father of two, on a blind date a year before the accident.

Following the life-changing incident, Famechon still planned to marry Glenys, but said he wouldn’t exchange vows until he could walk down the aisle.

He kept her waiting for a few years - but finally did just that, unassisted, in 1997.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isbNI_0h3twXv800
Japanese challenger Fighting Harada is knocked through ropes by defending champ Johnny Famechon in their 1970 bout

Born in France, Famechon turned professional aged just 16, and quickly developed a reputation thanks to a lightning left jab.

Fellow Aussie world champion Jeff Fenech was gutted after hearing the news of Famechon's passing.

'He never failed to send me a Christmas card and every time I saw him we would laugh and joke,' he told radio 2GB.

'He had the skills, the speed, the class. Johnny Famechon was an artist.

'He was such a beautiful man. On top of his legendary boxing record, as a human he was second to none.'

