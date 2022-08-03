Omaha DEA push to educate students, parents about drugs that look like cereal

Read on www.wowt.com
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
Omaha organization seeks funding for mobile mental health unit
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I’ve had depression most of my life but it was more under control until I lost my sight.”. Mary Sheldon, 60, lost her sight when she was 28 years old. She says a brain tumor severed her optic nerves and that’s when her depression spiraled out of control, eventually landing her in the hospital.
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
Braces Omaha offering kids fitted mouth guards for free
Braces Omaha is hosting the fourth annual Defend Your Mouth Day, where local youth will receive free professionally fitted mouth guards and learn about the importance of mouth guard protection.
Inflation continues to impact food banks in Omaha-metro
Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 12 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
DEA warns parents of drug use ahead of new school year: “One pill can be the difference between life and death”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids in the Capital City are gearing up for a return to the classroom and as they do, the DEA is warning parents of the dangers of drugs, especially counterfeit pills. According to the CDC, nearly 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020 were from...
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
'Omaha Girls Who Walk': Social media trend brings people together in-person for weekly walks
OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of feet — and a few paws — hit the pavement at La Vista's Portal Recreation Area Wednesday evening. Chatter and laughter are un-ending during the one and half-mile loop. You wouldn't know that many of the people on this group walk have never met before.
‘High level of local COVID transmission’: Offutt Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate
OMAHA, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base has updated its mask policy. The base will now require everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Offutt took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce the change. It said: "Sarpy County is reporting a HIGH level of local COVID...
Inflation hurts Omaha food pantry distributer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yet another victim of inflation: food banks. The Food Bank for the Heartland located in Omaha supplies pantries across the state. But now they’re having a hard time meeting the needs of the community. In a typical year, their budget for freight transportation is $150,000....
Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction
OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
(Council Bluffs) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that 33-year-old...
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska honors victims of human trafficking with Red Sand Project
OMAHA, Neb. — Organizations from across the Metro area gathered outside the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska building Friday morning to take part in the Red Sand Project. The project, created in 2014, pays tribute to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence by pouring bright, red sand in the cracks between the concrete.
Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room
YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon
Homeowners asked to ease lawn watering
Thousands of Omaha area homeowners are being asked to back off their lawn watering. It's only a recommendation as the Metropolitan Utilities District says it has adequate supplies of water but adds that high demand is currently causing some loss of pressure in the system, especially during the early morning hours.
