ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Lost River Cave hosts annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Like many other bars on the square, Cliffs of Moher joined in on the new Fountain Row Entertainment District. “A lot of that is our hours because it is going from 11am to 9pm,” said Cliffs of Moher’s General Manager, Brigid Langdon. “Since we’re open all those hours, and we have people coming in and out throughout the day, it just kind of seems like we should do it.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Bowling Green, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
WBKO

Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Development continues on Cave City entertainment venue

CAVE CITY — A recent small business revolving loan was given to Glass Ceiling Enterprises to develop an outdoor venue and entertainment area for visitors to Cave City. The Barren County Economic Authority said the loan was low-cost and provided to the group for their advancement of downtown culture. The space is called “The Ace Alley Event Center.” The space is within walking distance for 1 out of 5 adults living in the city.
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern KY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC, along with several of its partners, loaded up several trucks and vehicles with supplies to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. The trucks rolled out around 7 a.m. Saturday. Warren RECC said they were motivated to help our neighbors in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caves#Alcoholic Beverages#Cocktails#Lost River Cave#Food Drink#Nature Education Program#Wbko News
WBKO

Med Center Health holds Flood Relief Drive for Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center organized a donation drop-off to gather supplies to send to Eastern Kentucky on Friday. In partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Med Center Health was able to identify crucial needs for those in the area. With support from the Bowling Green community, they...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Flood Watch is still in effect for our eastern counties until 10pm EDT. Localized flooding will be the main threat due to showers and thunderstorms continuing through this evening. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the Sunday. While the action stays hit...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
trazeetravel.com

Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky

The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rain continues to move in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a dreary morning, with the chance of showers and storms continuing today. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt

We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy