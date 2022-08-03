Lost River Cave hosts annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser

Read on www.wbko.com
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
WBKO
Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Like many other bars on the square, Cliffs of Moher joined in on the new Fountain Row Entertainment District. “A lot of that is our hours because it is going from 11am to 9pm,” said Cliffs of Moher’s General Manager, Brigid Langdon. “Since we’re open all those hours, and we have people coming in and out throughout the day, it just kind of seems like we should do it.”
WBKO
Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
WBKO
BG vintage shop matching all donations received for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When disaster strikes, many local organizations and businesses take action to help families in need. The owners of Vette City Vintage in Downtown Bowling Green saw this as an opportunity to help those who came to aid Western Kentucky back in December. Co-owner, Gatlin Milam,...
WBKO
Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
WBKO
Shake Rag Fest aims to preserve African American History with celebration
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The once-thriving Shake Rag District continues living in the memories of many. The community became home to middle class African American residents, growing after the Civil War, and into the 20th century. “That’s why we have the Shake Rag Festival, so although it’s a festival...
wcluradio.com
Development continues on Cave City entertainment venue
CAVE CITY — A recent small business revolving loan was given to Glass Ceiling Enterprises to develop an outdoor venue and entertainment area for visitors to Cave City. The Barren County Economic Authority said the loan was low-cost and provided to the group for their advancement of downtown culture. The space is called “The Ace Alley Event Center.” The space is within walking distance for 1 out of 5 adults living in the city.
WBKO
Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern KY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC, along with several of its partners, loaded up several trucks and vehicles with supplies to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. The trucks rolled out around 7 a.m. Saturday. Warren RECC said they were motivated to help our neighbors in...
WBKO
Gasper Brewing hosting benefit concert to help Eastern Kentucky this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many organizations are doing their part, to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. This Saturday, Gasper Brewing is hosting a benefit concert, to also lend a helping hand. The Insubordinate Hillbillies will be donating their time for the concert, the proceeds going...
WBKO
Med Center Health holds Flood Relief Drive for Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center organized a donation drop-off to gather supplies to send to Eastern Kentucky on Friday. In partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Med Center Health was able to identify crucial needs for those in the area. With support from the Bowling Green community, they...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
WBKO
Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Flood Watch is still in effect for our eastern counties until 10pm EDT. Localized flooding will be the main threat due to showers and thunderstorms continuing through this evening. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the Sunday. While the action stays hit...
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
trazeetravel.com
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
WBKO
Rain continues to move in
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a dreary morning, with the chance of showers and storms continuing today. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt
We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
WBKO
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
WBKO
WKU provides early move-in for students impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For students attending Western Kentucky University in the fall and live in Eastern Kentucky, if they already have a residence hall assignment, the school is inviting them to move in early. WKU Spokesperson, Jace Lux, says this is an opportunity to give students a safe...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
wnky.com
Local man supports son to MLB dream, adopted him in high school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Michael Darrell-Hicks is the first student from South Warren to be signed by a Major League Baseball team. “I just randomly got a call the other day and the Angels said they wanted to sign me. And I didn’t know I was just in shock,” said Darrell-Hicks.
