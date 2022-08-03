ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Bee

Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'

Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon State
KXL

Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program

Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All

PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland

The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …

Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
anash.org

Portland Chabad School Purchases New Building

The Maimonides Chabad School of Portland partnered with Chabad of Northeast Portland to purchase an 8,700-square-foot building that will serve both organizations. Portland’s eastside will finally have a Jewish day school and a new preschool when Maimonides Jewish Day School opens in its new home Sept. 6. Maimonides has...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: Memories of Growing Up in Woodstock

Here's an overview of the last century in Woodstock, as reflected in the memories of a longtime resident. Portland has seen its share of changes over the past 90 years: The opening of the St. Johns Bridge in 1931; the dedication of the Portland-Columbia Airport in 1949; and the election of Portland's first female Mayor — Dorothy McCullough Lee.
PORTLAND, OR
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Six Portland Spa Treatments You’ve Never Heard Of (But Might Need)

Look, the classic back massage is a tough one to beat—but that isn’t stopping the ever-evolving wellness industry in Portland from trying. A CBD medicinal soak or an hour in a salt cave won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the world, but at least it can clear some space in your head for solving the next big problem.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
PORTLAND, OR

