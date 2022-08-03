Read on www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
ijpr.org
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
oregonbusiness.com
Communications Workers of America Files Unfair Labor Complaint Against Verizon Express Portland
The union says the telecommunications company has been interfering with labor organizing for months. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Verizon Wireless this week on behalf of workers at Verizon Express Portland locations, according to a press release issued by the union Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MAX train crashes into barrier, injures operator
Riders on two different MAX lines can expect delays Friday morning after a collision in Milwaukie.
EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland
The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
oregontoday.net
Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …
Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
anash.org
Portland Chabad School Purchases New Building
The Maimonides Chabad School of Portland partnered with Chabad of Northeast Portland to purchase an 8,700-square-foot building that will serve both organizations. Portland’s eastside will finally have a Jewish day school and a new preschool when Maimonides Jewish Day School opens in its new home Sept. 6. Maimonides has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 12 Oregon counties at high risk for COVID, should consider masks: CDC
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The majority of Oregon counties are in a medium risk or lower category for COVID-19, with 12 Oregon counties still being recommended to wear masks by federal health officials.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Memories of Growing Up in Woodstock
Here's an overview of the last century in Woodstock, as reflected in the memories of a longtime resident. Portland has seen its share of changes over the past 90 years: The opening of the St. Johns Bridge in 1931; the dedication of the Portland-Columbia Airport in 1949; and the election of Portland's first female Mayor — Dorothy McCullough Lee.
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three Washington breweries are suing the state of Oregon over laws they feel unfairly regulate shipping restrictions and beer distribution to Oregon businesses. The plaintiffs are Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington, Mirage Beer in Seattle and Fortside Brewing Company in Vancouver. The businesses filed their two-count...
pdxmonthly.com
Six Portland Spa Treatments You’ve Never Heard Of (But Might Need)
Look, the classic back massage is a tough one to beat—but that isn’t stopping the ever-evolving wellness industry in Portland from trying. A CBD medicinal soak or an hour in a salt cave won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the world, but at least it can clear some space in your head for solving the next big problem.
kptv.com
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
Comments / 0