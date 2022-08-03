Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds

Read on www.wcjb.com
Ocala event commemorates National Stop on Red Week
Since 2018, 910 drivers have run red lights and caused crashes reported in Marion County. Of those crashes, 63 resulted in a death or severe injury. That’s more than one death a month for the past four years. Residents are invited to join local officials for a Stop on...
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
Marion Cultural Alliance taking nominations for annual art awards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting nominations for its annual art awards. This will be the seventh year they are holding the art awards. They are meant to honor individuals or organizations for their positive impact on the arts community. It is open to Marion...
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
Lake County school district agrees to pay raises for bus drivers, service staff
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Public Schools announced Friday it has reached a tentative agreement with the Service Employees International Union to provide a 6% pay increase for bus drivers and other school service staff. The district said the raise would be applied for bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
Florida Department of Transportation puts northern Turnpike extension on hold
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will, for the moment, no longer pursue a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike past its northern terminus in Wildwood. In an update posted this week to the project’s online changelog, FDOT said it acted on local community feedback from...
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
Marion County Fire Rescue training class focuses on explosives
Marion County Fire Rescue’s first responders learned about various explosives during a training class that was held earlier this week. On Thursday, August 4, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad stopped by MCFR’s Cause and Origin Fire Investigation class to demonstrate different types of explosives. The...
Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
City of Ocala hosting ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is beginning its ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series this week at Scott Springs Park. The series, which is free to attend, will take attendees through Scott Springs Park (2825 SW 24th Avenue), Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), Heritage Nature Conservancy (2005 NE 3rd Street), and Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue) on tours of some of the various features.
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut is set to host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 8th, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss issues with the recent vote on exclusionary zoning. Andrew Persons, the Department of Sustainable Development...
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
