Miller County man charged with two counts of manslaughter four months after deadly crash

kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman dies when she's ejected from her scooter during a 3-vehicle crash
A Jefferson City woman dies following a three-vehicle accident just southwest of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chantelle Gianino, 24, was driving her scooter on Highway 54 late Friday night when the accident occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says a 16-year-old boy...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
abc17news.com
Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
kjluradio.com
Sunrise Beach man now charged with yesterday's shooting with injuries
A Sunrise Beach man involved in a recent shooting with injuries has now been identified. Corbin Everitt, 36, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond. The shooting occurred Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. Deputies were called to the 500 block...
kjluradio.com
Dixon woman seriously injured in truck accident south of her hometown
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries when the truck she’s riding in wrecks just south of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Janet Rosario, 60, of Dixon, was seriously injured when the truck traveled off Highway 133 Friday evening and struck a tree. Rosario was life flighted to University Hospital for treatment.
kjluradio.com
Ongoing narcotics investigation in Morgan County turns up 3 ounces of meth & suspected LSD
Two Morgan County residents are arrested on drug charges following an ongoing narcotics investigation. David Hilgar, 36, of Versailles, and Andrea White, 29, of Stover, were taken into custody Wednesday, August 3 and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The...
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man killed in crash near Lebanon
A Laclede County man is killed when he rolls his pickup truck just northeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Junior McGuire, 66, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway MM at Pennbrook Road yesterday afternoon, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Troopers say McGuire crossed the center line, hit a car, overturned, and was ejected from his truck.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for assaulting several people, including deputy, during robbery in Linn Creek
An eastern Missouri man is arrested, accused of assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a robbery at the Y Road General Store Wednesday morning. A witness said a man attacked several employees and customers inside the store. The man, later identified as Jeffrey Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, allegedly demanded money from the register and damaged property inside the store. Authorities say he broke the glass out of the door before fleeing in a white pickup truck.
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Camden County man seriously injured in motorycle crash west of Camdenton
A Camden County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis Harmon, 67, of Camdenton, was riding his bike on Neongwah Bend Road, north of Double Tree Lane, last night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Harmon ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and oveturnded.
kjluradio.com
Charges filed against Jefferson City man accused of firing gun into air during disturbance
Charges are now filed against a Jefferson City man who was arrested after firing a gun during a disturbance earlier this week. Eddie Ross, 42, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to Ross’ home in the...
krcgtv.com
Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield
Callaway County Sheriff's deputies have Highway 54 flowing again after a blockage on Friday. At 11:19 am, deputies drove up on six or seven bales of hay across one lane of traffic near the exit for State Road AE-TT. Deputies, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the New Bloomfield...
Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information. The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:
Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated a crash on I-70 that had a car in flames. The post Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
CORRECTED: Dallas County man flown to Springfield hospital with serious injuries following crash near Lebanon
CORRECTION: The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally reported the driver was the one ejected but now reports it was the passenger, Micky Spurgeon, 41, of Long Lane, who was the one who was ejected from the vehicle. A Dallas County man suffers serious injuries when the car he’s riding in...
