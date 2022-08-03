ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Miller County man charged with two counts of manslaughter four months after deadly crash

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash

JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Charges are filed in a fatal car crash

A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldon, MO
Eldon, MO
Crime & Safety
Miller County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Olean, MO
County
Miller County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach man now charged with yesterday's shooting with injuries

A Sunrise Beach man involved in a recent shooting with injuries has now been identified. Corbin Everitt, 36, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond. The shooting occurred Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. Deputies were called to the 500 block...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon woman seriously injured in truck accident south of her hometown

A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries when the truck she’s riding in wrecks just south of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Janet Rosario, 60, of Dixon, was seriously injured when the truck traveled off Highway 133 Friday evening and struck a tree. Rosario was life flighted to University Hospital for treatment.
DIXON, MO
Laclede Record

Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries

Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Involuntary Manslaughter
kjluradio.com

Laclede County man killed in crash near Lebanon

A Laclede County man is killed when he rolls his pickup truck just northeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Junior McGuire, 66, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway MM at Pennbrook Road yesterday afternoon, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Troopers say McGuire crossed the center line, hit a car, overturned, and was ejected from his truck.
LEBANON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One man arrested for assaulting several people, including deputy, during robbery in Linn Creek

An eastern Missouri man is arrested, accused of assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a robbery at the Y Road General Store Wednesday morning. A witness said a man attacked several employees and customers inside the store. The man, later identified as Jeffrey Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, allegedly demanded money from the register and damaged property inside the store. Authorities say he broke the glass out of the door before fleeing in a white pickup truck.
LINN CREEK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

Camden County man seriously injured in motorycle crash west of Camdenton

A Camden County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis Harmon, 67, of Camdenton, was riding his bike on Neongwah Bend Road, north of Double Tree Lane, last night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Harmon ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and oveturnded.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield

Callaway County Sheriff's deputies have Highway 54 flowing again after a blockage on Friday. At 11:19 am, deputies drove up on six or seven bales of hay across one lane of traffic near the exit for State Road AE-TT. Deputies, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the New Bloomfield...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy