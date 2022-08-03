Read on nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football All 105: True Freshman KJ Winston Looks to Build on Decorated Career at DeMatha
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. In this edition, we will be taking a look at true freshman safety KJ Winston. Before Penn State: Born Kevin Winston Jr, the Penn State Class of 2022 signee played at the legendary DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Notes From Coach James Franklin’s Penn State Media Day Presser
Penn State coach James Franklin addressed reporters during Penn State’s media day Saturday. Here are some highlights of what he had to say. Like any football team, Penn State comes into its 2022 season with question marks in all three phases. Special Teams. Penn State will be without Jordan...
Q&A: Catching up With Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey After Latest Penn State Visit
Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey is one of the top western Pennsylvania prospects for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound linebacker from the famous Aliquppia High School is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com. Lindsey finished 2021 with 86 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns on a state championship-winning team.
3-Star WR Justin Brown Committing Today, Penn State in Top 5
Justin Brown, a three-star Class of 2023 wide receiver from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who has Penn State in his top five, is announcing his commitment today at 2:30 central time, 3:30 eastern time. Penn State is a finalist along with Mississippi State, Purdue, Pitt and West Virginia....
Penn State Football All 105: DE Adisa Isaac Healed, Ready
All 105 is a Nittany Sorts Now series profiling each Penn State football player. In this edition, we will be taking a look at redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac. Before Penn State: Isaac was a team captain in three of his four seasons at Canarsie High School. After his...
State College
Penn State Did Not Prove Its Legal Standing to Have Public Court Filing Sealed, Experts Say
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State did not prove it had legal standing to request the sealing of a case related to alleged sexual extortion against two of the university’s student athletes, legal experts told Spotlight PA. The school’s move was a highly unusual action that limited public access to judicial documents.
New State College restaurant all about ‘egg, beef and bacon’ is coming to the former Baby’s diner
Look for a menu that has comfort items with French flair.
State College
New Diner with a French Twist Coming to Former Baby’s Burgers Location in State College
An acclaimed chef is bringing a new diner combining American classics and French dishes to downtown State College. Chef Gillian Clark and partner Robin Smith are hoping to open Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for Egg, Beef and Bacon) in September at 131 S. Garner St., the former location of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement
DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
Lederer Park has walking trails, an arboretum and more. Ready to explore?
ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program will hold guided activities at the State College park.
therecord-online.com
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
HARRISBURG, PA- Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
Digital Collegian
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for State College
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Centre County, northeastern Huntingdon County and northwestern Mifflin County until 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A severe thunderstorm was located by radar over Franklinville, Pennsylvania, moving northeast at 35 mph at 1:48 p.m. Wind gusts of...
Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
Opinion: Full of ‘doers,’ Grange is much more than a fair
“For two weeks each summer, Grange is on full display through the fair. But for the other 50 weeks, Granges continue working to make every corner of Centre County better.”
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment
The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.” The post Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa Fish and Boat Commission awards over $100k for local lakes
WTAJ — Raystown and Somerset Lakes are receiving over $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) as part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP). Raystown Lake, in Huntingdon County, will receive $75,000 for its Shoreline Habitat Barge Project. The goal is to help stabilize actively eroding shorelines. Rock structures will […]
Altoona bar owner says new PA tipping rules won’t affect his business, employees
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s first change in laws for tipped workers since 1977 is taking affect on Friday, August 4 but one Altoona restaurant owner says it won’t change anything at his bar. “At our business, it doesn’t affect anything at all, and it never has,” Thad McDonough, co-owner of Al’s Tavern said. The […]
