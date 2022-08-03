ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Third suspect arrested in Petersburg shooting that killed 19-year-old Toni Knight

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A third suspect has been arrested by police in connection to a July shooting in Petersburg that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight.

Petersburg police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3, that they have taken the suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old, into custody after working with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate the juvenile.

On July 2, Knight was walking along the 100 block of Perry Street with two cousins when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight was struck by a bullet and died at the scene.

Toni Knight (Photo courtesy of Diane Branzelle)

According to police, the juvenile suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Earlier this week, police announced the arrest of Jesiah Flowers in connection to the fatal shooting. Police took Delvin Mitchell into custody two days after the incident. Both Flowers and Mitchell have also been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

19-year-old shot, killed outside Petersburg apartment. Now, her mother wants justice

