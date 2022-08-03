COVID treatments in Colorado making a difference

Read on kdvr.com
Colorado motorcycle crashes worst ahead of Sturgis
It's no small surprise that the month with the biggest motorcycle rally is also the month with the most motorcycle crashes. DJ Summers reports.
Family's fishing bond spans generation
A very special bond between generations of a Colorado family is tied together with a line and a pole. Dan Daru reports. Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms...
Cool Kid of the Week: Meet Londyn Burns
Meet Great Day Colorado’s ‘Cool Kid of the Week,’ 8-year-old year-old, Londyn Burns! This Cool Kid chatted with Great Day Colorado via zoom to show us her cool dance moves. Londyn is a junior Broncos cheerleader, and a girl scout, she has also performed for her community...
Local tax advocate helps with IRS issues
Coloradans continue to have issues with the IRS and a local tax advocate could help. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Are air conditioners ready for the start of school?. Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties. Bullied student gets support from the stars.
Back-to-School and College Shopping Season Essentials with David Gregg
A lot of Colorado kiddos head back to school next week and the National Retail Federation predicts tech will be the most popular category during the back-to-school and college shopping season! Consumer Product Newsgroup Executive, David Gregg, has partnered with the world’s leading tech companies to bring us budget friendly essential tools for the 2022 shopping season.
Colorado may vote on affordable housing funding this November
DENVER (KDVR) — A group says it has collected more than 220,000 signatures for a new ballot initiative in Colorado that would set aside hundreds of millions of dollars each year to dedicate to building more affordable housing. The initiative would dedicate 0.1% of income tax revenue that would...
6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light without braking and struck two vehicles in an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties
A Colorado woman claims an exterminator stole her panties out of her laundry. She found out when the two pairs of underwear fell out of his work bag. Talya Cunningham reports.
