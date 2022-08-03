South Central College announces Infrastructure Lab

Read on www.keyc.com
Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato
YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash
North Mankato splash pad now open
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The splash pad in North Mankato is now open. The city invites the community to use the Splash Pad and share photos of their families enjoying the facility by using the hashtag #NorthKatoSplash. The Splash Pad is made possible by a generous donation from the...
Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-4-22 - clipped version
‘Art Inside’ highlights art pieces from incarcerated students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This summer, MSU’s Art Department offered a course to incarcerated students at the Faribault Men’s Correctional Facility. Starting today, The public will be able to stop by and see the all the art pieces created by the students. “Art Inside” exhibit, which features the...
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. “We farm. I have dirt under my fingernails. I drive a John Deere tractor,” Finstad said. “I wake up in the morning trying...
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
Mankato Public Safety donates supplies to Guatemala
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use. Mankato Public Safety announced it is helping communities overseas by sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala. Equipment donated includes turnout gear, helmets, boots and rope that provide essential protection to first responders. The donated...
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
4 days out: Democrat Jeff Ettinger campaigns through a covid diagnosis
Jordan overwhelms Morristown in Region 6C
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) -The Region 6C Town Ball Playoffs are here! Jordan squared off against Morristown Saturday in the first day of action out in Waterville. Jordan wins by a final of 13-0 over Morristown.
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
Vietnam War helicopter makes its way Veterans park in Sleepy Eye
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Emergency crews respond to semi, crash in Glencoe
GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and train in downtown Glencoe. It happened shortly after 9:20 Friday morning at the railroad crossing on Hennepin Avenue North in downtown Glencoe. The driver of the semi was helped out of the cab...
Police say Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down as officers respond to ‘active incident’
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota responded Thursday to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis. Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details. Mall of America...
KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend
Five bicyclists injured after being hit by car near Mapleton
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Five bicyclists were injured when they were hit by a car Friday morning south of Mapleton. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 7 near 111th Street south of Mapleton around 7:40 Friday morning. Authorities say 30 year old Jenna...
