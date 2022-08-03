Read on www.1011now.com
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Thousands Of People Moved To Florida Just Before COVID Hit & They Came From These 15 States
With its beaches and great weather all year round, the Sunshine State seems like a great place to move to. Despite being the least affordable state to live in now, Florida is at the top of the list of many Americans looking for a new place to call home. To...
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter fatally shot in their tent at state park
Police say an Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot in their tent in a park, apparently by Nebraska man who then killed himself.
Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead
Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Dakota
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Dakota, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than […]
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Big Ten Network host names Nebraska's standout non-QB transfer in camp
In the transfer portal era, teams can address depth issues or lack of playmakers with plug-and-play solutions that can give a squad a big boost. Scott Frost turned to the transfer portal to boost his 2022 recruiting class, loading up on 15 transfers. Big Ten Network host Dave Revsine visited...
Oregon’s state inspection program is 28th in the nation
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the State of Oregon have reached a cooperative agreement, under which the state inspection program may inspect meat products produced for shipment within the state. Under the cooperative agreement, the state inspection program must develop, administer, and enforce requirements “at...
Could shark sightings in the Midwest become more common?
You read that correctly: Midwest. Believe it or not, sharks have journeyed into the region via the Mississippi River before. And some shark experts believe one species could return with more regularity in the future. Sharks are, for the most part, ocean animals. Tens of millions of people living in...
Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy-mill violators
Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mills sanctioned by the federal government and is expanding its lead over other states. During the second quarter of 2022, a total of 23 Iowa breeders and brokers were cited for regulatory violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Missouri came in a distant second place for […] The post Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy-mill violators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DNR weighs options for brain-eating amoeba
State officials are considering whether to test more lakes, put up warning signs and launch a public-awareness campaign after a Missouri resident who swam at a southern Iowa lake recently died after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. “We’re having those discussions about what happens next,” said Tammie Krausman, a...
