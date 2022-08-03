ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota

(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question

(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
City dismissed, but vaccine lawsuit against Northfield Hospital + Clinics continues

The city of Northfield is no longer part of the lawsuit by former Northfield Hospital + Clinics employees over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The federal lawsuit is continuing, though, against the hospital and clinic system. The lawsuit was filed by former NH+C employees who were fired or say they were...

