ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Vandals go on rampage, damage 14 school buses

KDVR.com
 3 days ago
Read on kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Police looking for Rose Medical Center escapee

Glendale police are looking for a man accused of stealing cars, who escaped custody while in medical care. Aurora residents can get free sprinkler inspections. Post office dedicated to officer killed in shooting. Colorado to vote on affordable housing initiative. Child found dead in lake had never visited that park.
GLENDALE, CO
KDVR.com

Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest

Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk for flash floods?. Pedestrian, 2 dogs killed in Aurora...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Goats used in Castle Rock fire mitigation

Dan Daru is previewing his story about how the Town of Castle Rock is using a herd of goats to conduct fire mitigation. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Brighton, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
KDVR.com

Jeffco schools and teachers reach contract agreement

Jefferson County Public Schools have increased planning time among other things in its new contract agreement with teachers. Jeffco schools and teachers reach contract agreement. New affordable housing ballot initiative. Another monsoon surge could impact your weekend. Travis Crawford talks about his suicidal thoughts …. Travis Crawford talks about what...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampage#Vandals#Boulder Post Office
KDVR.com

Child found dead in lake had never visited that park

The family of 11-year-old Harmony Kizer Thompson has so many questions about how she died. Vicente Arenas reports. Child found dead in lake had never visited that park. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms Friday, temps to...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver voters to decide who's responsible for sidewalks

A Denver ballot initiative would shift sidewalk maintenance to the city through a property tax. Ashley Michels reports. Denver voters to decide who’s responsible for sidewalks. Boulder Post Office dedicates name to Officer Eric …. New affordable housing ballot initiative. Another monsoon surge could impact your weekend. Travis Crawford...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver hit 100 degrees for 5th time this year

Friday's high temperature in Denver made it to 101 degrees which broke the previous record of 99 degrees. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
KDVR.com

Family's fishing bond spans generation

A very special bond between generations of a Colorado family is tied together with a line and a pole. Dan Daru reports. Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Cold-capping preserves Greeley woman's hair

A woman who had to undergo chemotherapy used a new approach to counter the hair loss that comes from the procedure. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas...
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

3 families displaced after Aurora fire

Three families are out of their homes after a fire erupted in the Aurora Summer Valley neighborhood, near Hampden Avenue and South Buckley Road. Nicole Fierro reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Local tax advocate helps with IRS issues

Coloradans continue to have issues with the IRS and a local tax advocate could help. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Are air conditioners ready for the start of school?. Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties. Bullied student gets support from the stars.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Matos Law Firm

We all know life is unexpected, a serious accident can throw a wrench in your plans and even make you feel like your life has been derailed. That is why it is important to find a legal team with experience you can trust. Matos Law Firm specializes in Personal Injury Law. We introduce you to the passionate owner. The also have a bilingual staff that can help clients in Spanish. Check out their Women and Wine event ever second Thursday of the month. The next one is on August 11th at the Sunny Side Supper Club in Denver. For more information go to MatosLawFirm.com.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy