Vandals go on rampage, damage 14 school buses

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
This ‘Pretty Woman’ really singsOnStage ColoradoDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 dead
An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead and a deputy with minor injuries. Lisa D'Souza reports.
KDVR.com
Police looking for Rose Medical Center escapee
Glendale police are looking for a man accused of stealing cars, who escaped custody while in medical care. Aurora residents can get free sprinkler inspections. Post office dedicated to officer killed in shooting. Colorado to vote on affordable housing initiative. Child found dead in lake had never visited that park.
KDVR.com
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk for flash floods?. Pedestrian, 2 dogs killed in Aurora...
KDVR.com
Goats used in Castle Rock fire mitigation
Dan Daru is previewing his story about how the Town of Castle Rock is using a herd of goats to conduct fire mitigation. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due...
KDVR.com
Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they’re no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they’re fed up. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
Arapahoe County K-9 helps students feel safe in school
Rex isn't a typical law enforcement K-9, he was the first puppy raised to be a therapy dog for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor reports.
KDVR.com
Jeffco schools and teachers reach contract agreement
Jefferson County Public Schools have increased planning time among other things in its new contract agreement with teachers. Jeffco schools and teachers reach contract agreement. New affordable housing ballot initiative. Another monsoon surge could impact your weekend. Travis Crawford talks about his suicidal thoughts …. Travis Crawford talks about what...
KDVR.com
Post office dedicated to officer killed in shooting
A Boulder post office has been named in honor of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who charged a gunman inside a King Soopers in March of 2021 to stop a mass shooting. Alex Rose reports.
KDVR.com
Child found dead in lake had never visited that park
The family of 11-year-old Harmony Kizer Thompson has so many questions about how she died. Vicente Arenas reports. Child found dead in lake had never visited that park. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms Friday, temps to...
KDVR.com
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Denver voters to decide who's responsible for sidewalks
A Denver ballot initiative would shift sidewalk maintenance to the city through a property tax. Ashley Michels reports. Denver voters to decide who’s responsible for sidewalks. Boulder Post Office dedicates name to Officer Eric …. New affordable housing ballot initiative. Another monsoon surge could impact your weekend. Travis Crawford...
KDVR.com
Denver hit 100 degrees for 5th time this year
Friday's high temperature in Denver made it to 101 degrees which broke the previous record of 99 degrees. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk...
KDVR.com
Denver schools still lack air conditioning
The fall semester starts Denver Public Schools on Aug. 22, right in the middle of the dog days of summer. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
Family's fishing bond spans generation
A very special bond between generations of a Colorado family is tied together with a line and a pole. Dan Daru reports. Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms...
KDVR.com
Cold-capping preserves Greeley woman's hair
A woman who had to undergo chemotherapy used a new approach to counter the hair loss that comes from the procedure. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas...
KDVR.com
Aurora residents can get free sprinkler inspections
Aurora residents can have their sprinkler system inspected by the pros for free as part of the water assessment program. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
3 families displaced after Aurora fire
Three families are out of their homes after a fire erupted in the Aurora Summer Valley neighborhood, near Hampden Avenue and South Buckley Road. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Local tax advocate helps with IRS issues
Coloradans continue to have issues with the IRS and a local tax advocate could help. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Are air conditioners ready for the start of school?. Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties. Bullied student gets support from the stars.
KDVR.com
Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes
DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
KDVR.com
