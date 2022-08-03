'Days of Our Lives' and all its soapy drama are headed to Peacock

Read on www.nbcnews.com
‘Days of Our Lives’: How Old Is Kate Roberts?
'Days of Our Lives' character Kate Roberts is an important part of Salem, here are a few facts about the character and her portrayer.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
‘Days of Our Lives’ Makes Surprising Move to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' will say goodbye to NBC and hello to Peacock with its upcoming move this fall.
‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Cast: The Newcomers and Fan-Favorites From Seasons 1 and 2
The 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' cast introduced new characters and brought back some fan-favorites. Here's who showed up in seasons 1 and 2.
GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Popculture
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication
UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
Rebecca Balding dead at 73: Charmed and Soap star passes after secret battle with cancer
REBECCA Balding, star of Soap and Charmed, has died aged 73. She passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. The veteran stage and screen actress' husband James L. Conway confirmed to Deadline that Rebecca passed on July 18 in Park City, Utah. On Soap, Rebecca playing the recurring character...
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo
Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
GMA announces major staff change with new ABC News weather producer paying tribute to fan favorite Ginger Zee
GINGER Zee was praised by meteorologist Dan Amarante as GMA announced a significant staff change this week. Dan revealed on Facebook that he had accepted a job with the ABC News team as a weather producer after Ginger guest co-hosted on ABC's "The View." "They have an awesome team of...
insideedition.com
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
Popculture
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test
The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
