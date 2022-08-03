ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Days of Our Lives' and all its soapy drama are headed to Peacock

By Variety
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
