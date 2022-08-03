Effective: 2022-08-06 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR NORTHEASTERN BLEDSOE AND CENTRAL RHEA COUNTIES At 944 PM CDT /1044 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stinging Fork Falls State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO