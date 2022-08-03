ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

GALLERY: New photos show damage left behind by Elmo 2 Fire

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video

MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Iconic Lake Mary Ronan camps hope to survive Elmo 2 Fire

DAYTON, Mont. — As the Elmo 2 Fire makes its way closer to Lake Mary Ronan, two iconic camps could be in the path of devastation. Camp Tuffit, which was founded in 1917, and the Kootenai Christian Camp, which was founded in 1955, have a combined age of 172 years in service.
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Crews work to protect rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are racing to protect a rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan from the Elmo 2 Fire. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Camp Tuffit reports the fire reached the southwest corner of Lake Mary Ronan. There are people making sprinkler and irrigation lines outside Camp Tuffit and an irrigation line on the perimeter of the property.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmo, MT
Lake County, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

2 new fires burn in the Rattlesnake Wilderness

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo National Forest reports two new fires in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District. Officials say a private plane flying over the Rattlesnake area saw the West Fork Gold Creek Fire and reported it to fire managers Friday morning. Forest Service pilots found...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Woman loses home to Elmo 2 Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ardyce Fowler’s home is one of the few that got ravaged by the Elmo 2 fire. She is now left picking up the scraps of her once forever home. “Everything I own is reduced to about the size of a laundry basket. That's it,” said Ardyce Fowler.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. authorities seek information on small fires

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating five small fires that were started in various locations around the county this week. Officials responded to four fires all at the same time around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Two were in the south Kalispell area, and two were...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#The Elmo 2 Fire
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 Fire slows growth, now 21,198 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Saturday, as the fire reached 21,198 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 16 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday on Flathead Reservation

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is implementing stage 1 fire restrictions starting this Friday. That means campfires are prohibited except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is allowed only within vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites. Off-road driving is also prohibited. Officials posted...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Work begins on bridge rehabilitation project in Glacier

MISSOULA, Mont. — Work is underway to rehabilitate and preserve 13 bridges at Glacier National Park. Crews are currently working on the Anaconda, Camas and Dutch Creek bridges. The park released full project details on Friday:. In a July press release Glacier National Park announced a construction project to...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place on Flathead Reservation, Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Northern Rockies Coordinating Group announced stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' tribal trust and tribal fee lands within the exterior boundaries of the Flathead Indian Reservation, Lake County private lands outside of city limits, and all state land in Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Work on West Broadway safety improvements starts Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction will begin on a section of West Broadway in Missoula starting Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction will start safety improvements at the intersections of Mary Jane Boulevard and Broadway and Flynn Lane and Broadway. Construction on these intersections is anticipated...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District

MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Lawsuit against Missoula Co. over illegal camping dismissed

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is off the hook in a lawsuit over illegal camping near the Reserve Street bridge. The Montana Department of Transportation filed suit in April against the county and up to 100 unknown individuals camping on land owned by MDT. The lawsuit cited public health...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy