GALLERY: New photos show damage left behind by Elmo 2 Fire

Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
Iconic Lake Mary Ronan camps hope to survive Elmo 2 Fire
DAYTON, Mont. — As the Elmo 2 Fire makes its way closer to Lake Mary Ronan, two iconic camps could be in the path of devastation. Camp Tuffit, which was founded in 1917, and the Kootenai Christian Camp, which was founded in 1955, have a combined age of 172 years in service.
Crews work to protect rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are racing to protect a rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan from the Elmo 2 Fire. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Camp Tuffit reports the fire reached the southwest corner of Lake Mary Ronan. There are people making sprinkler and irrigation lines outside Camp Tuffit and an irrigation line on the perimeter of the property.
2 new fires burn in the Rattlesnake Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo National Forest reports two new fires in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District. Officials say a private plane flying over the Rattlesnake area saw the West Fork Gold Creek Fire and reported it to fire managers Friday morning. Forest Service pilots found...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
Woman loses home to Elmo 2 Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ardyce Fowler’s home is one of the few that got ravaged by the Elmo 2 fire. She is now left picking up the scraps of her once forever home. “Everything I own is reduced to about the size of a laundry basket. That's it,” said Ardyce Fowler.
Flathead Co. authorities seek information on small fires
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating five small fires that were started in various locations around the county this week. Officials responded to four fires all at the same time around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Two were in the south Kalispell area, and two were...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 20,616 acres, is within quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 20,616 acres, and is within a quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan, overnight infrared mapping shows. That's an increase of 2,189 acres from yesterday. The flight took place at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The daily flight...
Elmo 2 Fire slows growth, now 21,198 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Saturday, as the fire reached 21,198 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 16 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday on Flathead Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is implementing stage 1 fire restrictions starting this Friday. That means campfires are prohibited except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is allowed only within vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites. Off-road driving is also prohibited. Officials posted...
Work begins on bridge rehabilitation project in Glacier
MISSOULA, Mont. — Work is underway to rehabilitate and preserve 13 bridges at Glacier National Park. Crews are currently working on the Anaconda, Camas and Dutch Creek bridges. The park released full project details on Friday:. In a July press release Glacier National Park announced a construction project to...
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place on Flathead Reservation, Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Northern Rockies Coordinating Group announced stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' tribal trust and tribal fee lands within the exterior boundaries of the Flathead Indian Reservation, Lake County private lands outside of city limits, and all state land in Lake County.
Redhorn Fire mapped at 281 acres, community meeting in St. Ignatius tonight
NBC Montana Staff — The Redhorn Fire burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains was mapped at 281 acres Friday afternoon. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth to the south happened with areas of intense heat. Elsewhere growth occurred with scattered heat." There...
Work on West Broadway safety improvements starts Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction will begin on a section of West Broadway in Missoula starting Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction will start safety improvements at the intersections of Mary Jane Boulevard and Broadway and Flynn Lane and Broadway. Construction on these intersections is anticipated...
Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
Lawsuit against Missoula Co. over illegal camping dismissed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is off the hook in a lawsuit over illegal camping near the Reserve Street bridge. The Montana Department of Transportation filed suit in April against the county and up to 100 unknown individuals camping on land owned by MDT. The lawsuit cited public health...
New program at Kalispell Logan Health pairs therapy animals with hospice patients
KALISPELL, Mont. — After months of work behind the scenes, Kalispell Logan Health is rolling out a new program for hospice and bereavement care. The program aims to be a de-stressor and a distraction for patients and families during difficult times. “It's probably the most difficult time -- loss...
