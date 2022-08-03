Read on piedmontexedra.com
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
SFGate
Derek Thompson & Cooper Powers Lay It On The Line
A Pair Of Division-I Linemen Lead The Charge As De La Salle Football Prepares To Open Practice With Raging Inferno In Its Belly •. It will be hard to write about the 2022 De La Salle High football team without writing about motivation. Also, perhaps, revenge. Even that, however, is...
KTVU FOX 2
Usain Bolt's bike sharing firm bolts from Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. - The city of Richmond now has to find a new operator to handle all the electric bikes that were left behind by a bike-sharing company founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt. "Nobody really knows what happened to Bolt. Obviously, they've ghosted us all," said Richmond Mayor...
sfstandard.com
Vibe Check: Photos of Music, Food & Fun in the Sun at Day 1 of Outside Lands 2022
Little Miss Frozen at Outside Lands must have sold her GA wristband to Little Miss Sunshine because if there was one theme on Day One, it was warmth. Afternoon acts like Spellling and Duckwrth enjoyed some honest-to-God heat, and by the time Dayglow took over the Twin Peaks stage we were treated to a genuine OSL rarity: late-afternoon California light and a sea of happy people at their most beautiful.
diablomag.com
Party of Four in the East Bay
There’s a range of impressive locals to recognize this month, such as the Oakland A’s fans who created a dynamic brand around the Oakland Coliseum, a TV star with East Bay roots, a retiring executive, and a legendary motorcycle outlaw. > A Paramount Career. We kick off with...
musicinsf.com
Day One of Outside Lands 2022
Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
‘Craneway Craft Fair’ heading to Richmond with 200-plus artisans
Want to get a super early jump on your holiday shopping? The “Craneway Craft Fair” will return to Richmond with its Summer Edition Aug. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a free-admission event organizers say will feature “more than 200 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers,” per its website.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont police, fire depts join neighbors for National Night Out
On August 2, Piedmont police officers and fire fighters joined block parties around town as part of the annual community event, National Night Out. The first annual National Night Out was in August 1984, an outgrowth of a police Community Watch program in a suburb of Philadelphia. That first Night Out involved 2.5 million people in 400 communities in 23 states. It has now become an established program across the country.
eastcountytoday.net
Saturday: Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway at Deer Valley High School
On August 6, Claryssa Wilson will host her 10th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway for youth in East Contra Costa County. The event will be held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Deer Valley High School (4700 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA) The event will feature early...
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
Taxpayers not paying for Oakland A’s stadium
It is easy to sensationalize the Howard Terminal Project. Various lawsuits are attempting to gum up the works while the Oakland A’s continued flirtation with Las Vegas makes it difficult to trust any information from their side. Misinformation and distrust has led to plenty of speculation as to what is actually happening.
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (8.8.22)
Foodies, this week is for you. The California Garlic Festival is stinkin' things up in the best way possible, FoodieLand Night Market will transport you to the streets of Bangkok, and Gravenstein Apple Fair highlights the best of Sonoma County. Closer to home, Nisei celebrates its first anniversary with a...
piedmontexedra.com
980 Apgar Street, Oakland
$1,048,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 2,453 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng, GrubbCo. Sweet craftsman style fourplex nestled amongst low maintenance landscaping in the vibrant, growing Longfellow neighborhood brings both charm and income. Fully rented with a mix of 1 bedroom, 1 bath units. Three of the four units have been renovated and refreshed in the last five years. Sunny & flat fenced-in backyard for ideal for entertaining, BBQ and relaxation.
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Oakland community remembers beloved restaurant owner on National Night Out
OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son. "Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18....
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Big crowds turn out for first day of Outside Lands 2022
SAN FRANCISCO -- Outside Lands 2022 officially got underway Friday, with the three-day music and culture festival expected to draw a crowd of around 220,000 people this weekend."I'm excited for music, good food, good drinks," said Marin resident and festival attendee Bella Guyan.Annalise Arroyo is at Outside Lands for the first time this year. She snagged a spot as close to the main stage as she could on Friday.ALSO READ: More information on Outside Lands 2022"It's really amazing. A lot of artists that I really wanted to see are here. And from just looking at the general set...
Alexis Gabe disappearance timeline released
The family of Alexis Gabe, a missing Oakley woman who police believe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, has released a timeline starting from her final Facetime phone call.
1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings
OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A 35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The 25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related. Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.
piedmontexedra.com
Hope, frustration and hard lessons as youth try to lower voting age for school board
Three years ago, Melissa Rodriguez and dozens of her peers in Oakland Unified had a bold idea. Unhappy with the civics education at their schools, among other issues, they decided to enact their own real-life civics lesson: by fighting for 16- and 17-year-olds to have the right to vote in school board elections.
