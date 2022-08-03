ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

SFGate

Derek Thompson & Cooper Powers Lay It On The Line

A Pair Of Division-I Linemen Lead The Charge As De La Salle Football Prepares To Open Practice With Raging Inferno In Its Belly •. It will be hard to write about the 2022 De La Salle High football team without writing about motivation. Also, perhaps, revenge. Even that, however, is...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Usain Bolt's bike sharing firm bolts from Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. - The city of Richmond now has to find a new operator to handle all the electric bikes that were left behind by a bike-sharing company founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt. "Nobody really knows what happened to Bolt. Obviously, they've ghosted us all," said Richmond Mayor...
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

Vibe Check: Photos of Music, Food & Fun in the Sun at Day 1 of Outside Lands 2022

Little Miss Frozen at Outside Lands must have sold her GA wristband to Little Miss Sunshine because if there was one theme on Day One, it was warmth. Afternoon acts like Spellling and Duckwrth enjoyed some honest-to-God heat, and by the time Dayglow took over the Twin Peaks stage we were treated to a genuine OSL rarity: late-afternoon California light and a sea of happy people at their most beautiful.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Party of Four in the East Bay

There’s a range of impressive locals to recognize this month, such as the Oakland A’s fans who created a dynamic brand around the Oakland Coliseum, a TV star with East Bay roots, a retiring executive, and a legendary motorcycle outlaw. > A Paramount Career. We kick off with...
OAKLAND, CA
musicinsf.com

Day One of Outside Lands 2022

Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont police, fire depts join neighbors for National Night Out

On August 2, Piedmont police officers and fire fighters joined block parties around town as part of the annual community event, National Night Out. The first annual National Night Out was in August 1984, an outgrowth of a police Community Watch program in a suburb of Philadelphia. That first Night Out involved 2.5 million people in 400 communities in 23 states. It has now become an established program across the country.
PIEDMONT, CA
FanSided

Taxpayers not paying for Oakland A’s stadium

It is easy to sensationalize the Howard Terminal Project. Various lawsuits are attempting to gum up the works while the Oakland A’s continued flirtation with Las Vegas makes it difficult to trust any information from their side. Misinformation and distrust has led to plenty of speculation as to what is actually happening.
OAKLAND, CA
7x7.com

25 Fun Things to Do This Week (8.8.22)

Foodies, this week is for you. The California Garlic Festival is stinkin' things up in the best way possible, FoodieLand Night Market will transport you to the streets of Bangkok, and Gravenstein Apple Fair highlights the best of Sonoma County. Closer to home, Nisei celebrates its first anniversary with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

980 Apgar Street, Oakland

$1,048,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 2,453 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng, GrubbCo. Sweet craftsman style fourplex nestled amongst low maintenance landscaping in the vibrant, growing Longfellow neighborhood brings both charm and income. Fully rented with a mix of 1 bedroom, 1 bath units. Three of the four units have been renovated and refreshed in the last five years. Sunny & flat fenced-in backyard for ideal for entertaining, BBQ and relaxation.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland community remembers beloved restaurant owner on National Night Out

OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son. "Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big crowds turn out for first day of Outside Lands 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Outside Lands 2022 officially got underway Friday, with the three-day music and culture festival expected to draw a crowd of around 220,000 people this weekend."I'm excited for music, good food, good drinks," said Marin resident and festival attendee Bella Guyan.Annalise Arroyo is at Outside Lands for the first time this year. She snagged a spot as close to the main stage as she could on Friday.ALSO READ: More information on Outside Lands 2022"It's really amazing. A lot of artists that I really wanted to see are here. And from just looking at the general set...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings

OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A  35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and  in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The  25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related.  Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA

