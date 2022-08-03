Bastrop ISD hosts reunification training with staff, law enforcement, emergency responders

Read on www.kvue.com
KVUE
Austin ISD gives update on school security at 'Back-to-School Bash'
AUSTIN, Texas — Many students across Central Texas have just one week left until they go back to school. Austin ISD and the City of Austin hosted a “Back-to-School Bash" on Saturday. The event featured school supplies, free haircuts, dental kits, eye exams, COVID-19 vaccinations, door prizes and...
Parents raise concerns about school safety at Oak Hill Elementary
Some Austin ISD parents are worried about school safety at Oak Hill Elementary. A bond up for vote this year allocates funds for safety upgrades to the school.
Austin ISD's new police chief addresses safety for upcoming school year
AUSTIN, Texas — Summer for Austin ISD students is coming to an end. As it gets closer to the start of the school year, the district will discuss safety plans with families at a back-to-school bash on Saturday. After the tragic shooting in Uvalde in May where 19 children...
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Houston Chronicle
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry to state regulatory agency on law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced his appointment of indicted Austin police officer and defeated Texas House candidate Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry will now serve on the regulatory state agency that, according to its website, establishes and enforces standards...
Austin PD working SWAT situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night. APD tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. that officers were responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane. The public...
Pflugerville ISD asks instructional coaches to step in as full-time teachers to combat shortages
Pflugerville ISD is combatting the shortages by asking its instructional coaches to serve as full-time classroom teachers for the upcoming year, according to Pflugerville ISD's chief communication officer Tamra Spence.
UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) was the first to report a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday. In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard. The tweet included a screenshot that...
Slowing enrollment affects fiscal outlook at school districts in Round Rock, Pflugerville ISDs
Students at Pflugerville ISD return to class Aug. 16 as area districts face issues with declining enrollment. (Courtesy Pflugerville ISD) During the last two years, school districts in Round Rock and Pflugerville saw declines in enrollment that continue to be exacerbated by several factors. Data from the Texas Education Agency...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
Update: Leander ISD still working to fill positions as school year nears
The Leander ISD board of trustees received an update on staffing and vacant positions at the Aug. 4 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander ISD staff provided the board of trustees with an update on campus and noncampus, or nonteaching, vacancies at the Aug. 4 meeting. The district is now...
Round Rock ISD supplements shortage of teachers with certification program for teaching assistants
The program allows those assistants with bachelor’s degrees to take online courses and receive certification hours at their own pace. The district agreed to pay the costs of certification if the applicant agrees to work for the district for a predetermined amount of time.
City of Austin working to prevent fires at encampments
AUSTIN, Texas — As fires continue to spark across Central Texas, the City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Division gave an update on Wednesday night on how it's handling fires in parks and camps. Leaders with the City's Homeless Strategy Division said multiple departments are coordinating fire risk mitigation and...
UTPD investigating potential arson at Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a potential arson at a biological research facility in Smithville. Police were alerted to the incident around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday at the university's Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station on the 400 block of Old Antioch Road. Officials...
Smoke Rider Fire near Dripping Springs displaces shelter animals
While shelter staff rushed to put all of its shelter animals into carriers, its general manager called Stay 'N' Play Pet Ranch. Its manager welcomed the evacuees with no hesitation.
KTAL
As renters suffer with no AC, Texas lawmaker pushes for state penalties
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. State Rep. Sheryl Cole said she plans to file legislation to punish those who allow it to go on too long. Thelma Reyes recently...
One dead, another injured in Downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were shot in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. While one is recovering in the hospital, Austin police say the other person died at the scene. It happened near the intersection of East Seventh and Red River streets. Austin police said they heard gunshots just...
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
