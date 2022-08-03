Read on www.themorningsun.com
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Results For AEW Battle Of The Belts III
Matches for Saturday night’s AEW Battle of the Belts III special were recorded Friday night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Three title bouts were on the card, including Claudio Castagnoli’s first defense of the Ring of Honor World Championship. He won the title from Jonathan Gresham last month at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Castagnoli is being challenged by DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Day Working For AEW
Madison Rayne is feeling good following her first full day in AEW. “Today was such an incredible day,” Rayne said in a post on Twitter. AEW announced on Wednesday that Rayne has joined the company as a coach in its women’s division. Her hiring was announced as part of a list of promotions that expand AEW’s talent relations department — Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall were promoted to Vice Presidents of Show and Creative Coordination, Pat Buck was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development, and Tony Schiavone was promoted to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Yardbarker
Date and location announced for AEW Battle of the Belts IV
All Elite Wrestling announced a new location for an upcoming live episode of Dynamite. AEW will hold the event from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, October 5. The promotion will also air a live episode of Rampage on October 7th at this same venue in addition to taping Battle of the Belts IV.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
How Many Athletes Were Signed From WWE’s SummerSlam Tryouts?
Of all the memorable moments and surprises from WWE SummerSlam weekend, one of the major takeaways came from the WWE tryouts held just before the event, involving over 50 collegiate athletes and including NBA star Dwight Howard. The former Los Angeles Laker cut a memorable promo during the tryout, referring to himself as “Sho’nuff” in a reference from the movie “The Last Dragon.” The tryouts became even more newsworthy when WWE talent Paul Heyman appeared, wishing the tryouts good luck and sitting in on their performances with Triple H.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Former NXT Star Signs With AEW/Ring Of Honor
Welcome to your new home. WWE has long since dominated the wrestling world but things have been changing a bit in recent years. The rise of AEW has shaken up the industry just a little bit, and while WWE is still the undisputed top company, AEW has offered wrestlers a new place to go that they might not have had before. It seems that is the case again with a former WWE wrestler.
PWMania
AEW Star Hints at Backstage Heat With The Young Bucks
Dax Harwood isn’t afraid to talk about the alleged ongoing tension between The Young Bucks and FTR backstage. Dave Meltzer replied to a tweet on Twitter from a user who stated the following, “people who actually think the young bucks are burying FTR or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter.”
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Retains ROH World Title At AEW Battle of the Belts III
It was a surprisingly back-and-forth match, but Claudio Castagnoli is still the ROH World Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts III. In the main event of the show, he pinned Konosuke Takeshita with the Ricola Bomb. This was Claudio’s first defense of the belt, having won it from Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23. He has been champion for 14 days.
Yardbarker
TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne set for AEW Dynamite
A week after she was announced as signing with AEW, Madison Rayne will get a shot at TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Wednesday's Quake by the Lake edition of Dynamite. The former Impact Knockouts Champion was in action on Friday's Rampage, picking up a win over Leila Grey. After the match, Cargill came out on the ramp and offered Rayne, also an AEW women's coach, the opportunity to answer her open challenge.
Report: Ric Flair's Last Match Drew Gate Of Over $448,000 And 24,000 PPV Buys
Ric Flair's Last Match was one of the biggest independent shows ever. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Ric Flair's Last Match drew over 6,800 fans for a live gate revenue of $448,502. Meltzer also reports that the show drew between 20,000 and 25,000 buys via streaming PPV buys and nearly 4,200 more through linear PPV.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – August 5, 2022
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Nice And Quiet: Interesting Backstage Update On MJF’s AEW Status
Of all people to not talk. While the focus in wrestling tends to be what happens between the bells, a wrestler having the ability to speak well might be even more important. Without a wrestler speaking to the fans and making them care, a story is only going to have so much impact. As it turns out, one of the best talkers in wrestling today has not had much to say lately.
wrestlinginc.com
New Title Match Added To 8/10 AEW Dynamite
Next week’s “AEW Dynamite” will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where we will see the first ever “Quake By The Lake” special episode of “Dynamite.” So far, lined up for the show, we have a coffin match between Brody King and Darby Allin, along with an Interim AEW World Championship defense from Champion Jon Moxley as he takes on a long-time rival, Chris Jericho. Now, the show is even more stacked; as announced on Twitter by AEW, more Championship action is coming up.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Preview (8/5): Moxley Vs. Warner, Madison Rayne Debut
Top titleholders will be in action during a rare live episode of “AEW Rampage” tonight. AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley is set to face Mance Warner in a Championship Eliminator Match, meaning Warner would get a future title match if he wins. He earned the match by winning the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event this past Sunday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Inaccurately Describes State Of Pro Wrestling Prior To Vince McMahon
The recently retired Vince McMahon is undeniably the biggest pro wrestling promoter of all time, but he wasn’t the first to popularize the “one true sport” — though you wouldn’t know it if you asked his son-in-law. Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, recently sat down with new WWE signee Logan Paul on his “Impaulsive” show to talk about recent developments in WWE spurred by McMahon announcing his retirement, and the current head of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations provided a response that left something to be desired in the realm of factual accuracy.
tvinsider.com
AEW’s Chris Jericho on What It Took to Build the ‘Cool Wrestling Company’ (VIDEO)
Chris Jericho was the biggest name at All Elite Wrestling when the company began three years ago. Since then, he and the rest of the AEW team have been working to build up new stars at the network and make it succeed — and succeed, it has. AEW has an avid, growing fanbase hooked on the company’s network of wrestlers, which includes legends like CM Punk and Britt Baker and new champions like Jade Cargill.
wrestlingrumors.net
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Joining AEW, Future of Blackpool Combat Club, More
ROH World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he discussed several topics. Among them were joining AEW, winning the ROH Heavyweight Championship, the future of the Blackpool Combat Club and more. Below are some highlights from the interview:. On joining AEW and the matches that...
