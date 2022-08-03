Read on www.q13fox.com
Flying Magazine
Blue Angels Return to Seattle’s Seafair Celebration
The Blue Angels have not performed in Seattle since 2019. They will be staging out of King County International Airport/Boeing Field (KBFI). [Courtesy: U.S. Navy / Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon]. The year 2023 will go down in the aviation history books as The Year Aviation Events Returned, and one...
Meet some of the team who brings the Blue Angel's show to Seattle's skies
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels return to Seafair this weekend and they brought some new birds with them. The new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet jets are bigger, faster and louder than the previous jets they flew for more than 30 years. For the first time since 2019, the U.S....
westseattleblog.com
SEAFAIR: Blue Angels’ Friday show, and what’s next
Thanks to David Hutchinson for photos of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in flight this afternoon. He photographed them from Ruby Chow Park at the north end of Boeing Field (across the Duwamish River from West Seattle). Without time to leave West Seattle, we checked out the view from Westcrest...
KING-5
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
5 things to know this weekend
The 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival is officially underway. From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound. Seafair Weekend Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The iconic Pacific Northwest festival is set on 1.5 miles of shoreline along Lake Washington in Genesee Park and is the largest boat and air show rolled into one. Read more.
KING-5
The Blue Angels are back in Seattle
The Blue Angeles are back. Here's a look at the practices they held before their big performance.
Seafair returns after 3-year hiatus: an event guide to 2022’s festivities
Seafair is known as the most famous Northwest summer event. Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s back with the Blue Angels and so much to see and do along Lake Washington. If you are new to Seafair, it’s not a free event. Passes can be purchased here.
KUOW
Avoiding Seafair and The Blue Angels? You have options this weekend
It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma Local ‘Presses Her Luck’ and Wins
Army veteran and Tacoma local Cathy Adams recently appeared on the television game show Press Your Luck — and she went home a winner of $300,000 in cash and prizes. A longtime fan of the show, Adams applied and sent in her video audition last year. When she was...
q13fox.com
Seattle to see temps nearing 90 again
The heat is on! If you do not have air-conditioning at home, get ready for bad sleeping weather the next few nights. We also have a medium risk for heat-related illnesses. Remember to drink plenty of water and take extra care of your kids, seniors and pets. Highs today will...
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle
Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Dave & Buster’s hiring 180 positions for Lynnwood opening
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 – This summer, Dave & Buster’s opens its third location in the Evergreen state at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on August 29th. Taking over the old Sears location, Dave & Buster’s features nearly 40,000 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. The highly anticipated location is looking for 180 enthusiastic individuals to fill positions, including front and back-of-house managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and interested candidates can complete their applications online at daveandbusters.com/careers.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
Fire engulfs 2 boats, 2 houseboats docked at Seattle's Lake Union
SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews battled a fire for more than an hour Friday night in Seattle's Westlake neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire broke out at around 11 p.m. near the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue N. The fire reportedly involved two houseboats and two boats docked in the area.
seattlerefined.com
Paseo, known for delicious sandwiches, is heading to Issaquah
Beloved sandwich shop Paseo is getting a fourth location. The list of accolades for the Caribbean restaurant runs long, including being called a "must visit" by the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Now, residents of Issaquah won't have to leave the city to get their hands on one of those iconic sandwiches.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
MyNorthwest.com
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
capitolhillseattle.com
Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle
Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
