UPI News

Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman whose fingernails have a combined length of 42 feet and 10.4 inches was awarded two Guinness World Records titles. Diana Armstrong earned the records for longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) after Guinness World Records verified the length of her nails.
Glamour

Target Has a Robot That Will Give You a $10 Manicure

The next time you pick up toilet paper and a few groceries, you may be able to fit in a quick manicure—courtesy of a Target manicure robot. Yes, you read that correctly. Everyone's favorite big box department store has tapped Clockwork, a robot automation company that aims to relieve users of everyday tasks, to provide customers with in-store manicures.
