Child rape and murder case from 1996 coming back to revisit death sentence for William Rogers

Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A life sentence plus 100 years was handed down by Judge Robert Bateman to convicted murderer Timothy Ogburn in the Montgomery County Courts Center on Thursday. Earlier this year, Ogburn was convicted of the murder of Tanesha Hardy in a drive-by shooting on May...
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
News in Clarksville: County election results, murder sentence, new Publix and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy: Her daughter’s statement had the courtroom in tears, just before the murderer was sentenced. READ MORE. Elections...
James Winfree
James Dwight “Jimmy” Winfree, 61, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence. Jimmy was born February 2, 1961 in Montgomery County son of the late, James Orman and Peggy Jenkins Winfree. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Dwight Winfree. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Pamela Jean Brake; his brother, Robert Lee Winfree; nieces, Tracy (Kevin) Marrs; and Gracie Winfree’ nephews. Caleb “Hillbilly” Winfree and Chris (Jennifer) Brake; great niece, Abigail Marrs; great nephew, Bentley Marrs; grandchildren, Zachary Winfree and Alie Bandy; and daughter-in-law, Kellie Porter; nephew and great nephews, Briliey, Mason and Dylan, Brake.
Christopher Scott Hall
Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
8 takeaways from Election Day in Montgomery County: Party matters, until it doesn’t | OPINION
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were several surprises and interesting outcomes in the results of last night’s election, a Montgomery County General Election and state primary. Here are my top takeaways. 1. Party matters. Montgomery County is a Republican stronghold, and that may have played out in...
Burkhart narrowly wins Republican nomination to new District 75, Vallejos wins primary in 67
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a tight three-way race, Jeff Burkhart will be the Republican nominee to the new state House District 75. “Right now I am still sitting in my chair blown away,” he told Clarksville Now. “I feel good. I don’t even have words right now.”
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
Laura Louise Lowry
A graveside service for Laura Louise Lowry, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ray Lowry, Jr. Thurman Muzzle will officiate. Laura was born on December 25, 1928 in...
Clarksville High School junior wins new car at Pass and Go | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation held their 14th annual Pass and Go event on Saturday at Wyatt Johnson Automotive, with Michael Vezeau, a junior at Clarksville High School, the lucky winner of a new car. “I am very excited,” Michael...
APSU graduates first students from nationally recognized Grow Your Own teacher residency program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When he was younger, Malachi Johnson always helped his siblings with their homework. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging them, and his family quickly noticed that teaching came naturally to the high school student. During his senior year, Johnson toyed with the idea of becoming a teacher,...
DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
APSU president and first lady support Governors Own Marching Band Fund of Excellence
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous gift from APSU President Mike Licari and APSU First Lady Kirsten Licari to support the Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB). President Licari and Kirsten Licari were members of the Pride of Minnesota Marching Band as undergraduates at the University of Minnesota.
APSU math students visit Jamaica for service-learning study abroad
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Several years ago, Cory Reeder spent a few relaxing days at an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica. He always wanted to go back and see more of the Caribbean island, so when the Austin Peay State University mathematics graduate student heard APSU was resuming its service-learning, study abroad trip to Jamaica, he signed up immediately.
Kenwood High looks for first winning football season in 7 years with new head coach Jarhett Snead
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the 2022 football season approaches, Kenwood High is looking for their first winning season in a seven-year span. According to Max Preps, the Knights haven’t had a winning record since going 8-4 during the 2015-16 season. Between 2016 and 2020, Kenwood wasn’t...
Austin Peay Athletic Director Gerald Harrison on the NIL era of collegiate athletics
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landscape of the NCAA transformed last year as student-athletes were given the right to earn money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as NIL. Since the ruling, student athletes have been given a broad spectrum of NIL deals. For example,...
Weekend weather: Chance of storms all weekend, but we might get lucky Friday night
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a chance of thunderstorms all weekend in Clarksville. We might luck out on Friday, with the highest chance of storms before 9 a.m., and then after 1 a.m. Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50% chance of showers...
