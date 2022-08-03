A former high school principal in Weld County has slapped the RE-5J school district with a federal lawsuit over his firing. The Greeley Tribune reports Brian Littlefield claims he was relieved of his duties as principal of Roosevelt High in Johnstown last year over his Christian beliefs, in violation of the First Amendment and the Civil Rights Act. Littlefield says he spoke to a group of Christiana athletes off school grounds that had no connection to Roosevelt and was fired a time after that. School districts often don’t comment on pending litigation.

