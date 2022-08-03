Read on www.brushnewstribune.com
2022 Morgan County Fair: Little ones enter little animals at Bottle Babies Show
Marlin Eisenach, livestock agent in Morgan County, hosted the Open Class Bottle Calf, Lamb and Kid event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the 2022 Morgan County Fair. “This is the most favorite of the whole County Fair,” Eisenach said. “It’s called the bottled lamb, bottled calf and bottled goat show.”
Former Weld County school principal alleges he was fired because of his Christian beliefs
A former high school principal in Weld County this week filed a federal lawsuit against the RE-5J school district claiming he was fired because of his Christianity. Brian Littlefield, a former principal at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was fired in 2021 after he spoke to a group of Christian athletes, off of school grounds and with no connection to Roosevelt, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Weld Co. principal files lawsuit over firing
A former high school principal in Weld County has slapped the RE-5J school district with a federal lawsuit over his firing. The Greeley Tribune reports Brian Littlefield claims he was relieved of his duties as principal of Roosevelt High in Johnstown last year over his Christian beliefs, in violation of the First Amendment and the Civil Rights Act. Littlefield says he spoke to a group of Christiana athletes off school grounds that had no connection to Roosevelt and was fired a time after that. School districts often don’t comment on pending litigation.
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman in Greeley
A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight. Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m. The...
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation
On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
