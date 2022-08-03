Read on www.thenorthernlight.com
lyndentribune.com
Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results
WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
Here’s how the candidates stand after a second day in Whatcom’s primary election
Only the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
COVID cases are down, so why is Whatcom County still in the CDC’s ‘medium’ risk range?
One of the seven school district regions within the county would receive a “high” grade, where the CDC suggests masking for everyone.
thenorthernlight.com
Whatcom County Health Department releases two-year pandemic analysis
The Whatcom County Health Department has released an analysis of local Covid-19 data for the first two years of the pandemic, from March 2020 through February 2022. The report focuses on four major focus areas: confirmed cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. “This report provides a summary of how the SARS-CoV-2...
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
cascadiadaily.com
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
salish-current.org
‘Salmon People’ dives deep into the past to save the salmon
Children of the Setting SunIndigenous communitiesLummi NationSalmon Peoplesalmon recovery. “A revolutionary 90-minute documentary will highlight the current bleak situation for salmon and show a pathway to recovery,” declared Isabella James of Children of the Setting Sun Productions in a keynote talk at last Sunday’s Sacred Earth Fair in Bellingham.
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
How much are your school administrators paid? The 10 highest paid jobs in Bellingham schools
Your local school district staff are getting paid up to $300,000 a year in salaries and benefits. Here’s how much each position pays.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
whatcom-news.com
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week
ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
Looking for an affordable rental in Bellingham? Interactive maps show best areas to save
Our interactive graphics also show the increase in prices for apartments in Bellingham over time.
He’s no longer ‘looking for trouble,’ now Whatcom Humane Society seeks stray pig’s home
What-Comm 911 dispatchers advised sheriff’s deputies at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, that “a 300-pound pig is on the loose, looking like he was going to attack.”
Chronicle
WDFW Searching for Cubs of Black Bear Euthanized Following Encounter With Jjogger
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is attempting to trap two black bear cubs north of Lake Whatcom after their mother was lethally removed following an encounter earlier this week that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a jogger. The age of the cubs is not known at this...
Heading south on I-5? Here’s where and when to expect delays
Road construction continues south of Bellingham and in Seattle.
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
seattlerefined.com
E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham
Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
