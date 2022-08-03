ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lyndentribune.com

Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results

WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Whatcom County Health Department releases two-year pandemic analysis

The Whatcom County Health Department has released an analysis of local Covid-19 data for the first two years of the pandemic, from March 2020 through February 2022. The report focuses on four major focus areas: confirmed cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. “This report provides a summary of how the SARS-CoV-2...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Whatcom County, WA
Elections
cascadiadaily.com

Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
salish-current.org

‘Salmon People’ dives deep into the past to save the salmon

Children of the Setting SunIndigenous communitiesLummi NationSalmon Peoplesalmon recovery. “A revolutionary 90-minute documentary will highlight the current bleak situation for salmon and show a pathway to recovery,” declared Isabella James of Children of the Setting Sun Productions in a keynote talk at last Sunday’s Sacred Earth Fair in Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Rick Larsen
whatcom-news.com

Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week

ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Election Local#Election Day#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
seattlerefined.com

E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham

Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy