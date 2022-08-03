Read on www.brproud.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge. The crash happened on Airline Highway on Tuesday night. The police responded to the crash shortly after [..]
That Moment When A Cop Pulls Over His Boss…On Video!
This is one of those situations that so good, there’s no way you could make it up. The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is a 30-mile-long bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. For those of us who have ever traveled it on a regular basis, there are a couple of thoughts that you can’t help but have. One: what happens if there’s a wreck on this thing. And two: does anyone EVER get nailed for speeding? Seriously, that bridge is like a scary, elevated Autobahn. Anyway, there’s been a funny answer for question number two. Not long after Louisiana lawmakers ordered a crackdown on speeding on Interstate 10 on the bridge, and State Police Col. Lamar Davis passed on the order to pull over any speeding drivers on the bridge, a vehicle was pulled over for doing 30mph over the speed limit.
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are responding to a Thursday (August 4) evening hit and run on Dalrymple Drive near E. State Street and May Street. The incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. There is no word on whether the crash resulted...
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
LSP becomes first in nation to implement rapid DNA technology
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has become the first agency in the country to get approval from the FBI for rapid DNA operations. The agency says DNA samples will now be taken from a qualifying arrested individual and compared with evidence samples. The process takes about 90 minutes and is designed to prevent a wanted suspect from being released prior to the return of traditional DNA results.
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55
ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
Inflation has Baton Rouge consumers, stores reeling; 'it's just almost like a perfect storm'
Thrift stores have been close to Alecia McCray’s heart since she was a teenager. But with prices climbing for just about everything, McCray has found herself venturing into them more often these days. McCray, a 30-year-old florist from Baton Rouge, spent early Friday afternoon wandering up and down the...
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Highway. The incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
50-Year-Old Chad Jones Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On LA 429 (Ascension Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State police responded to a two-vehicle crash on August 1 on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish. The victim was identified as Chad Jones, 50, from Gonzales, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the LSP.
