Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
country1037fm.com

That Moment When A Cop Pulls Over His Boss…On Video!

This is one of those situations that so good, there’s no way you could make it up. The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is a 30-mile-long bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. For those of us who have ever traveled it on a regular basis, there are a couple of thoughts that you can’t help but have. One: what happens if there’s a wreck on this thing. And two: does anyone EVER get nailed for speeding? Seriously, that bridge is like a scary, elevated Autobahn. Anyway, there’s been a funny answer for question number two. Not long after Louisiana lawmakers ordered a crackdown on speeding on Interstate 10 on the bridge, and State Police Col. Lamar Davis passed on the order to pull over any speeding drivers on the bridge, a vehicle was pulled over for doing 30mph over the speed limit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit & run on Dalrymple Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are responding to a Thursday (August 4) evening hit and run on Dalrymple Drive near E. State Street and May Street. The incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. There is no word on whether the crash resulted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP becomes first in nation to implement rapid DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has become the first agency in the country to get approval from the FBI for rapid DNA operations. The agency says DNA samples will now be taken from a qualifying arrested individual and compared with evidence samples. The process takes about 90 minutes and is designed to prevent a wanted suspect from being released prior to the return of traditional DNA results.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55

ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA

